Nothing Says You Ain’t Tony Stark Like Flaunting This Oppo Avengers Phone

Oppo has released a special edition F11 Pro phone to celebrate Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of all Marvel movies to date. It doesn’t have Stark’s nanotechnology, Pym Particles, or Infinity Stones, but it has a new paint job and a case with Captain America’s shield.

That Captain America’s shield actually has a movable ring that can make the case stand on a desk to watch the movie in landscape mode — which doesn’t come in the phone, as you would have imagined.

It also features six metallic badges, one big and six small, that Oppo is betting will up the phone’s status as a potential collector’s item.

MORE: 10 Marvel Movies to Rewatch After Avengers: Endgame

Otherwise, this is just an Oppo F11 Pro with exactly the same specs as the original: a 6-5-inch LCD display, Mediatek Helio P70 processor, 48-megapixel camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. There’s no notch here either, because its 16-megapixel selfie camera magically pops-up like Ant-Man out of a van.

But hey, at least the Avengers can enjoy a headphone minijack. If you want to watch more about it, here’s a YouTube video by your friendly Indian neighbor Geekyranjit:

The Oppo Avengers F11 Pro is available only in India for now, starting at $400 for the 6GB/128GB version. That may be its saving grace aside from the obvious nerd factor on its shiny paint job: it’s cheaper than the 6GB/64GB F11 Pro.