Nvidia Releases PhysX 3.0

Nvidia said that PhysX has been completely rewritten to deliver a boost in performance and support a greater range of gaming devices. Given Nvidia's move into the tablet and smartphone segment it should not be too surprising that PhysX is now also targeting this market.

Nvidia said that PhysX 3.0 enables developers to support larger game levels, streaming of asset data, more efficient multi-threading as well as tools for artists that address performance profiling, memory analysis and a better visualization of PhysX content.

Nvidia offers PhysX 3.0 for download free of charge for PCs, the Xbox 360, the PS3, Mac OS X, Linux and Android. Needless to say, the platform requires a CUDA-capable Nvidia GPU.