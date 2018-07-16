Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deal: $299 with microSD Card and $20 eShop Credit

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and even Nintendo is getting in on the action.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For a limited time, the company is offering a Nintendo Switch with a free 64GB microSD card and $20 in Nintendo eShop credit for the system's base price of $299. The Nintendo-branded SanDisk microSD card typically sells for around $42, so you're looking at roughly $60 in free extra goodies.

Nintendo Switch with 64GB microSD card and $20 eShop Credit View Deal

While we've seen steeper discounts on the Switch, these are two add-ons you'll want with your system. Getting a microSD card for Switch is essential if you want to purchase your games digitally. And the $20 Nintendo eShop card is a great way to start building your library, especially considering that there are ton of great indie gems available for less than $20 including Shovel Knight, Stardew Valley, Rocket League and Celeste.

MORE: The Best Gaming Deals for Prime Day - Xbox, PS4, Switch

The Nintendo Switch was the hottest gaming gadget of 2017, and is still going strong a year and a half later. Thanks to its unique hybrid design, you can play it both on your TV at home, and as a handheld on the go. It's home to hit Nintendo games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Octopath Traveler, as well as major third-party titles including Doom, Skyrim and Fortnite.

Be sure to bookmark our Best Prime Day Gaming Deals page, as we'll be rounding up the absolute best discounts from now through the end of Prime Day on July 18 at 3am ET.