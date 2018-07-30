When Can I Stream Infinity War? Movie Download, Rental Dates

If you missed Marvel's Avengers Infinity War in theaters, you've probably been itching to stream it online. Good news: it's about to become available as a digital download tomorrow, and as a rental two weeks later.

Depending on how you want to view a film, the release date may be different. Today, most movies are available to buy as Digital Downloads (on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and other stores) about two weeks before they become available to purchase on Blu-ray disc or rent. Here is a schedule of release dates:

Movie

Digital Download

Blu-Ray/Dig. Rental

Infinity War

July 31

Aug. 14

LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

July 31 Aug. 28

The Miracle Season

July 31

July 31 Harvest of the Dead

July 31

Sept. 11

Bad Samaritan

Aug. 3

Aug. 14

RGB

Aug. 3 TBA Deadpool 2

Aug. 7

Aug. 21

Upgrade

Aug. 14

Aug. 28

Ocean's 8

Aug. 21

Sept. 11

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Sept. 4 Sept. 18

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Sept. 14

Sept. 25



Credit: Marvel Studios