When Can I Stream Infinity War? Movie Download, Rental Dates

Here are the dates when you'll be able to download and rent the biggest movies about to hit Blu-ray.

If you missed Marvel's Avengers Infinity War in theaters, you've probably been itching to stream it online. Good news: it's about to become available as a digital download tomorrow, and as a rental two weeks later.

Depending on how you want to view a film, the release date may be different. Today, most movies are available to buy as Digital Downloads (on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and other stores) about two weeks before they become available to purchase on Blu-ray disc or rent. Here is a schedule of release dates:

Movie
Digital Download
Blu-Ray/Dig. Rental
Infinity War
July 31
Aug. 14
LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis
July 31Aug. 28
The Miracle Season
July 31
July 31
Harvest of the Dead
July 31
Sept. 11
Bad Samaritan
Aug. 3
Aug. 14
RGB
Aug. 3TBA
Deadpool 2
Aug. 7
Aug. 21
Upgrade
Aug. 14
Aug. 28
Ocean's 8
Aug. 21
Sept. 11
Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomSept. 4Sept. 18
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sept. 14
Sept. 25
