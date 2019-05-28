New iPod Touch Unveiled: What You Get For $199

Yep, Apple's not giving up on its pint-sized MP3 player any time soon. And while it's got a faster processor for augmented reality (AR) apps, you might not be able to tell the new iPod touch from its predecessor by looking at it.

(Image credit: Apple)

Announced today in a press release, the new iPod touch's marquee feature is Apple's A10 Fusion chip, which also drives the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (released in 2016) and the 2018 iPad. Apple is highlighting the chip's ability to run AR apps, and at $199, this is the cheapest price-point that Apple's put that experience in.

iPod touch (2019) Specs

Starting Price $199 Display

4-inch, 1136 x 640 pixels, 326 ppi

CPU

A10 Fusion chip

Cameras

8 megapixel rear-facing, 1.2MP front-facing

Ports

Headphone jack, Lightning connector

Storage

32GB ($199) / 128GB ($299) / 256GB ($399)

Battery Life

Rated for up to 40 hours of music playback, 8 hours of video playback

Colors

Blue, Gold, Pink, Silver, Space Gray, (PRODUCT)RED™

If you see that processor as a holdover from yesteryear, you'll likely feel similar retro pangs over the iPod touch's 4-inch display, which looks miniature compared to most of the current iPhone lineup — but nostalgic for iPhone SE fans. The new iPod touch is available on Apple.com now and will hit the company's retail stores later this week.

The other major feature that the A10 Fusion chip provides is Group FaceTime support, making this a decent device for younger kids or elderly relatives who you want to dial into a major conversation without a data plan.

There's also a new storage capacity, of 256GB, which is twice as much as the mid-level 128GB model and eight times as much as the intro-level 32GB version. Each storage bump costs an extra $100.

Apple's press release also notes that Apple Arcade, its upcoming netflix-for-games service, will also be supported by the iPod touch.