HTC Vive PC Bundles On The Way

If you're excited about the HTC Vive but are stuck with an ancient computer, we've got some good news. Following in the footsteps of Oculus, HTC has confirmed that its $799 Vive virtual reality headset will be available as part of select VR-ready PC bundles.

HTC vice president of planning and product management Dan O' Brien confirmed the news with Fortune, promising that "we'll have PC bundles with Vive-optimized PCs on our website soon." O'Brien didn't divulge what types of desktops we can expect to come bundled with the Vive, though he did note that they'll be aimed at a somewhat small audience.

MORE: Virtual Reality Headsets: What You Can Buy Now



"I don't think PC bundles will be a major driver of sales," said O'Brien, noting that many of the Vive's customers are enthusiast gamers who will likely just need to update their graphics card to be ready for VR.

If you're part of that camp, you can turn to Valve's SteamVR Performance Test, which checks your computer's VR-readiness using a demo based on hit game Portal. The test will let you know what specific components are holding your system back, which could make upgrading easy.

For those interested in Oculus, there are currently a handful of Rift-ready PC bundles available from the likes of Asus, Alienware and Dell. Those packages range from $1,049 to $2,549; we're expecting slightly higher prices for HTC's Vive bundles considering that the headset costs $200 more than the Oculus Rift.

The great VR war is almost upon us — the $599 Rift will start shipping late this month, while those who ordered a Vive can expect their units starting in April. We're eager to spend lots of time lost in virtual worlds on both headsets, so stay tuned for our face-off and full reviews.