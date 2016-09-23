You Can Now Schedule an Uber: Here's How

If you're like me and depend on Uber to get just about anywhere, you've probably experienced the dread of opening the app after a long night out just to find that there are no drivers nearby. Fortunately, you can now schedule a ride in advance on the popular ridesharing app, so you won't have to wait to get a ride to the airport in the morning or to your home late at night.

You can schedule rides as early as 30 days in advance or as soon as 15 minutes beforehand. This feature is currently only available in New York City, though we wouldn't be surprised to see it roll out to other cities soon. Here's how schedule your Uber for maximum peace of mind.

1. Open Uber and tap Schedule a Ride.

2. Enter your pickup date an time.

3. Enter your destination. If you want, you can also change your preferred car type at this screen.

4. You'll now see your fare estimate, and can change your payment method by tapping the icons just below it. Tap the big blue Schedule button to confirm your ride.

You're all set! Go to sleep, have a drink or do whatever else you want to do with the peace of mind that an Uber will arrive when you need it.