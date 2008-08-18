Trending

Home Robot Hacks

By

Check out a Cylon Roomba and many more unnatural alternations to domestic bots. Modders and hackers also take on AIBO, Pleo, and Robosapien

Teach An Old Bot New Tricks

After this summer’s release of Wall-E, we may be dreaming of trash-compacting droids inadvertently saving the world. Unfortunately, most of the robots we invite into our homes are still pretty predictable little things—they vacuum our floors, play with our kids, and baffle our pets. In the hands of hackers, though—who get a kick out of modifying our electronic toys and vacuums—these old domestic bots can learn a lot of new tricks. Roombas, WowWees, Aibos: all of them are ripe for reassembly by robotics fans with technical know-how. A sense of humor doesn’t hurt either.

Well, until they can compact our trash into perfect squares while making Wall-E doe eyes in our direction, check out some of the cool things these hacked consumer robots can do.

Image 1 of 1

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • WheelsOfConfusion 19 August 2008 01:16
    Actually, WowWee robots -ARE- designed to be hacker-friendly. Tilden himself has said as much several times (the man does enjoy making robot bugs out of old Sony Walkmen), and there are even open ports for the camera in the Robosapien V2.

    They just make it clear that hacking voids the warranty so that customers don't try to cash in on damage they did poking around with the internals.
    Reply