Galaxy Note 9 Price Already Slashed on eBay

Samsung launched its Galaxy Note 9 last week. And now just days later, the device is on sale at eBay.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you head over to eBay right now, you'll find that the Galaxy Note 9 is available at a $70 discount, bringing its price down to $930.

The version available comes with 128GB of RAM and is factory unlocked, so you can bring it to the network of your choosing. The device ships with free shipping and if you order it today, it should get to you by Sept. 4. You can choose between black, blue, and purple colors.



The Note 9 comes with much the same design as the previous model, but adds an improved S Pen stylus and smarter AI camera that automatically recognizes different scenes. It also comes with a gigantic, 4000mAh battery pack and plenty of storage for all your files.

In the Tom's Guide review, Caitlin McGarry and Mark Spoonauer were impressed by the Galaxy Note 9 and awarded the handset a score of 8 out of 10. They loved the handset's "gorgeous" display and said that its AI camera features made photos better. However, the $999 starting price is expensive.

While $70 is not exactly the most impressive discount, it's an interesting development just days after the smartphone launched. The discount also helps to differentiate the Galaxy Note 9 from the iPhone X, which nearly a year in, is still stubbornly on sale for the same $999 price tag it shipped with in 2017.

So, if you want to score a new handset and would like to save a few bucks, buying the Galaxy Note 9 on eBay seems like a good option. The listing says the smartphone is brand-new and never been opened. And if you don't get the Galaxy Note 9 in full working condition, you can get your money back with the listing's eBay Money Back Guarantee.