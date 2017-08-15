Early Note 8 Benchmarks Aren't All Good News

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 is days away from its unveiling, but we're already starting to hear how powerful it might be.

Image: Benjamin Geskin

A Samsung device with the model number SM-N9500 surfaced on Tuesday (Aug. 15) on the database for the benchmarking service AnTuTu. And although it doesn't provide the official brand name for the smartphone, its specs and rumors about possible model number information point to the device in question being the Galaxy Note 8.

According to Android Headlines, which earlier obtained a copy of the AnTuTu benchmark, the Galaxy Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.1 and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. On the graphics side, you'll find the Adreno 540. As expected, the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 2,220 x 1,080 screen and have two dual cameras: an 8-megapixel shooter to complement the 12-megapixel snapper. The benchmark also says the smartphone will launch with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

But just how powerful is the smartphone?

Image: Android Headlines

According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy Note 8 scored 179,000 points in the testing, suggesting it's on par with Samsung's recently released Galaxy S8.

MORE: Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: Features, Price, Release Date and More

However, it's worth noting that overall, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 isn't really blazing its competitors. The iPhone 7, for instance, mustered a score of 178,397 in the overall AnTuTu benchmark last year. That suggests the Galaxy Note 8, along with the Galaxy S8, is about as powerful as last year's iPhone.

These benchmark scores line up with some recently leaked Geekbench 4 results for the Note 8, in which Samsung's new phone performs about on par with the Galaxy S8 without quite blowing away its Android competition.

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 is coming, but hasn't said how powerful the smartphone might be. The company has hinted, however, that it will deliver about the same design as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Its screen could hit 6.3 inches, slightly larger than the Galaxy S8+. It'll also support the S Pen stylus — a feature you won't find in the Galaxy S8 line.

Samsung is slated to announce the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. Debate rages over whether the smartphone will launch soon after or if Samsung will wait until September to bring it to store shelves.