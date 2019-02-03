Watch Marshmello's Epic Fortnite Performance Right Here

Hey Mello Gang! Bummed because you missed EDM producer Marshmello’s Fortnite concert — one of the biggest moments in gaming to date?

Don’t fret, because the folks at IGN have captured the performance in full for your viewing pleasure. Check out the video below:

So how did Epic pull this massive event off? The company disabled all game modes in the popular battle royale title 20 minutes leading up to the concert. From there, players/concertgoers could enter “Showtime” mode, which took you to the in-game location Pleasant Park, where players could sit back, relax and enjoy the 10-minute show.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Marshmello's live Fortnite concert was yet another landmark event to take place within Epic's insanely popular battle royale game, and could be an exciting glimpse at the future of entertainment.

Which artist would you like to see Epic bring on next? Let us know in the comments below!