Trending

Prime Day Preview: $90 Off SSDs, Flash Drives, More

By Best Buy  

Save on everything from SSDs to portable hard drives.

From the Nintendo Switch to your trusty laptop, practically all gadgets can benefit from a quick memory upgrade. While we expect to see many storage deals during Amazon Prime Day, if you can't wait till then, Best Buy has a sale you don't want to miss.

Storage SaleView Deal

For a limited time, the retailer is taking up to $90 off select SSDs, flash drives, and memory cards from SanDisk and Western Digital. Notable deals include: 

To stay up to date on the latest Prime Day news, make sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day guide.  

See more Best Buy