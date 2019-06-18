Prime Day Preview: $90 Off SSDs, Flash Drives, More

From the Nintendo Switch to your trusty laptop, practically all gadgets can benefit from a quick memory upgrade. While we expect to see many storage deals during Amazon Prime Day, if you can't wait till then, Best Buy has a sale you don't want to miss.
Storage SaleView Deal
For a limited time, the retailer is taking up to $90 off select SSDs, flash drives, and memory cards from SanDisk and Western Digital. Notable deals include:
- WD Easystore 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $9.99 ($16 off)
- SanDisk 128GB SDXC for Nintendo Switch for $29.99 ($38 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB SSD for $59.99 ($30 off)
- WD Easystore 4TB Portable Hard Drive for $89.99 ($60 off)
- shop the entire storage sale at Best Buy
To stay up to date on the latest Prime Day news, make sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day guide.