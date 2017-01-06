Asus' 4K HDR G-Sync Monitor is a Gamer's Dream

It's fairly easy to find a gaming monitor that has 4K, Nvidia G-Sync, or both. Factor in High Dynamic Range (HDR) support and a high refresh rate, however, and you've got something special. The Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ combines all of these features into a single display, resulting in a striking, slick looking monitor whose feature set reads like a wishlist for hardcore gamers.

Key Specs and Features

The PG27UQ is the first gaming monitor to feature both 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, meaning that it offers tons of pixels without sacrificing response times.

Asus' new monitor is one of the only displays that brings Nvidia's G-Sync technology together with HDR. That means that you'll be able to enjoy the smoother graphics performance made possible by G-Sync as well as the higher brightness and richer colors that HDR-enabled displays provide.

The PG27UQ features the signature design flourishes of Asus' ROG line, with futuristic etchings on the back and an eye-catching circular base that projects a deep red LED logo onto your desk.

The monitor sports two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs as well as one HDMI port, allowing you to enjoy 4K content from multiple PCs and consoles.

Early Impressions

While I haven't gotten to play an actual game on the PG27UQ, the demo video on display at Asus' CES booth was quite impressive. The clip, which showed a futuristic robot showdown, highlighted the benefits of both 4K and HDR, as made evident by both the high level of detail and the rich, lifelike way that light bounced off of the characters.

Why You Should Care

Asus' new monitor is a big deal for gamers for a few reasons. Going with a 4K monitor typically means sacrificing responsiveness, but thanks to the PG27UQ's 144Hz refresh rate, that's not the case here. HDR-enabled monitors are rare, and now that Nvidia's latest graphics cards as well as consoles such as the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 Pro are supporting HDR gaming, you're going to want a display that supports the extra-bright, extra-colorful technology. Long story short, the PG27UQ packs in just about every feature a serious gamer could want without making any sacrifices to resolution, responsiveness or overall picture quality.

Pricing and Availability

The PG27UQ is due sometime later this year and will likely retail for a bit over $1,000. While that's a lot to shell out for a display, the PG27UQ's stacked feature set could make it the gaming monitor to beat once it hits shelves. We're eager to see just how well Asus' lustworthy gaming monitor stacks up during everyday use, so stay tuned for our full review.