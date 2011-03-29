India to Block All .XXX Adult Domains

Approved earlier this month, .xxx domains are aimed squarely at those with adult or sexually explicit websites. The idea behind the genre-specific domain is a more regulated and secure environment for online payments; it also makes it extremely easy for schools and parents to block porn on computers frequently used by children. ICM Registry, the company behind the .xxx domain, says it has seen tremendous interest in the new domain and claims that more than 200,000 have already applied to reserve domains.



However, it seems not everyone is so excited about the arrival of the new domain. In India, where the distribution of adult content is illegal, access to .xxx domains will not be available.



"India along with many other countries from the Middle East and Indonesia opposed the grant of the domain in the first place, and we would proceed to block the whole domain, as it goes against the IT Act and Indian laws," The Economic Times cites a senior official at the Indian ministry of IT as saying.



"Though some people have said that segregation is better, and some countries allow it. But for other nations transmission and direct distribution of such content goes against their moral and culture."



Though ICM says there is significant interest in .xxx domains, there is a concern among adult entertainment companies that because .xxx sites are so easily blocked, those who decide not to register a .xxx address could be at risk.



Consider this: a porn company decides not to register a .xxx domain because they don’t want their website to be so easily blocked. However, they also don’t want someone else registering a .xxx domain and using the company’s name to make money. As a solution, they register with the intention of continuing to use their .com (or other) domain. However, those blocking .xxx domains could potentially cross-check and consequentially block other websites associated with the blocked .xxx URL. In fact, the Economic Times reports that when asked what would happen if the same sites continue to provide access under the .in and .com domains, the senior ministry official said that the ministry would proceed "on a case to case basis."



Of course, it’s all made easier by the fact that .xxx is completely voluntary, and no company will be forced to register a .xxx domain based on the content or nature of their website. Still, for those worried about their name being used by others, it’s an issue.



(via Tech Radar)