Garmin Delays Nuvifone (again)

Garmin has delayed the launch of its Nuvifone yet again.

Some products take forever to get to the market and, while some highly anticipated products are worth waiting for, we’re getting tired of being teased about Garmin and Asus’ Nuvifone.

We first heard about the device nearly 18 months ago, slated for a 2008 Q3 release. It was rescheduled for June 2009 release and with May nearly half over, people were getting vaguely excited. However, Twice today reports that the phone has been delayed again, this time with a release date sometime in the second half of 2009.

What’s the hold up? Garmin COO, Cliff Pemble today cited the complexities of smartphones as the reason for all the delays. “Smartphones are complicated and bringing one to market that’s built totally from the ground up on a custom Linux platform is not an easy task.” According to Twice, the company says it is in the testing phase of the certification process and said cellphone carriers remain very interested in the product.

Carrier interest aside, are any of you still waiting for this phone or even interested in its launch? We were quite excited about the phone until we got to CES and Garmin hadn’t brought it. I think I sort of stopped caring at that point.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Grims 12 May 2009 04:27
    Who's garmin?
    Reply
  • T-Bone 12 May 2009 04:29
    I've been waiting so long for this phone but I'm getting sick of the delays. I really hope it's an iPhone kiler!
    Reply
  • tenor77 12 May 2009 04:39
    GrimsWho's garmin?
    Wow, you've got quite a setup under that rock
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 12 May 2009 05:01
    tenor77Wow, you've got quite a setup under that rock
    lawl.
    Reply
  • apache_lives 12 May 2009 06:16
    is it me or do all the phone releases lately seem like nothing compared to the iphone?
    Reply
  • 12 May 2009 08:52
    garmin is working on bypassing apple "claim" pattern and copyright thingy..so it will takes some "time" away..
    Reply
  • Harby 12 May 2009 19:43
    apache_livesis it me or do all the phone releases lately seem like nothing compared to the iphone?
    You mean iPhone seems nothing like quality smartphones out there? Even a dated E-series is more functional than an iPhone.
    Reply
  • bustapr 12 May 2009 23:34
    apache_livesis it me or do all the phone releases lately seem like nothing compared to the iphone?It's just you.
    Reply
  • norbs 13 May 2009 03:59
    bustaprIt's just you.Agreed...
    Reply