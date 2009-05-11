Garmin Delays Nuvifone (again)

Some products take forever to get to the market and, while some highly anticipated products are worth waiting for, we’re getting tired of being teased about Garmin and Asus’ Nuvifone.

We first heard about the device nearly 18 months ago, slated for a 2008 Q3 release. It was rescheduled for June 2009 release and with May nearly half over, people were getting vaguely excited. However, Twice today reports that the phone has been delayed again, this time with a release date sometime in the second half of 2009.



What’s the hold up? Garmin COO, Cliff Pemble today cited the complexities of smartphones as the reason for all the delays. “Smartphones are complicated and bringing one to market that’s built totally from the ground up on a custom Linux platform is not an easy task.” According to Twice, the company says it is in the testing phase of the certification process and said cellphone carriers remain very interested in the product.



Carrier interest aside, are any of you still waiting for this phone or even interested in its launch? We were quite excited about the phone until we got to CES and Garmin hadn’t brought it. I think I sort of stopped caring at that point.