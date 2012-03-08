Apple Drops the Price of the iPad 2 by $100

Now that the iPad 3, er, the new iPad is official and set to launch next Friday, Apple has to do something to get rid of all those iPad 2s it has lying around. The company has elected to keep the pricing for the new iPad the same. However, the company has since cut the price of the iPad 2, in what is presumably an effort to sell off iPad 2 stock.

As long as you're not too pushed about the new iPad's improvements over the iPad 2, you can now get yourself an iPad 2 for the low price of $399 (that's for the 16GB WiFi-only model). This represents a $100 reduction in price. The 3G model now starts at $529, which is, again, $100 less than it was last week.

So what will you be missing out on if you purchase an iPad 2 over an iPad 3? Well, considering iOS 5.1 is already out and available for download, you won't miss a lot on the software side of things. What you will miss is 4G LTE network compatibility, as well as the beefed up quad-core graphics offered by Apple's A5X chip, and the all important Retina display. There's also the possibility that the latest iPad has double the RAM of the iPad 2 (taking it from 512MB to 1GB), but that has yet to be confirmed.

Worth it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.