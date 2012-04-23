Cruel Alarm Clock Features Remote Keypad to Disable

Designed by Paul Sammut, the LED Ramos alarm clock could very well be the second most effective alarm clock out there, the first being the money shredding alarm clock of course. Featuring a remote keypad that can be placed anywhere, the Ramos forces its sleepy owner out of bed and into another room such as the bathroom or kitchen.

Lazy people who love to press their snooze button can definitely forget about this one. The Ramos doesn't come with a snooze option, and it also doesn't let you unplug it either, as it switches immediately to battery power after that. In addition, once it comes close to time for the alarm to go off, the Ramos won't let you disable it.

This leaves you only with one option, dragging your butt out of bed to the keypad and punching in the day's date to turn off the alarm. Of course another option would be to throw the alarm clock across the room and hope it smashes to pieces, but we highly doubt anybody is going to do that with its $200 price tag.

Originally a project on Kickstarter, the LED Ramos alarm became insanely popular and raised $150,000 in less than two months. With 400 orders already waiting, Sammut says he hopes the Ramos will be shipped out by the end of summer. For more information or to pre-order your own, head on over to the LED Ramos page here.