How to Capture Video on Nintendo Switch

Finally, Nintendo Switch owners can create footage of their adventures in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and their epic wins in Splatoon 2. Included in Switch system update 4.0, which launched late last night, video capture allows users to record 30 seconds of gameplay footage, which they can then edit and share online.

The big catch, though, is that this feature is not available for all Switch games yet. For now, video capture is available on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2. But if you've got one of those games and want to make and share some video, here's how.

First, make sure you've got the latest version of the firmware. While Switch firmware updates typically happen in the background, you can perform a manual update by going to System Settings, selecting System and selecting System Update.

1. To record video, press and briefly hold the Capture button, which sits below the directional arrow buttons on the left Joy-Con.

2. You'll see a "Saving..." indicator when the capture process begins, and a Successfully Saved message once it's done.

3. Return to the home screen and open Albums to access your videos.

4. From this window tap Y to reveal filter options.

5. Select Videos Only.

6. While viewing a video, select Trim to edit.

7. Drag and drop the start and end points to get your clip just right. Tap A to save the shortened footage as a new file.

8. Select Post to share a video online, with options for Facebook and Twitter.

And now you've captured, edited and shared gameplay video from your Switch!