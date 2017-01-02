TrackR Pixel Will Help You Find Anything for $25

TrackR, a company best known for offering products that help you keep track of your gadgets, has unveiled two new devices in time for CES 2017.

First up is the new TrackR Pixel, a tiny item tracker measuring just 1.02 inches in diameter and about 0.2 inches thick. The Pixel is offered in nine colors and can be attached to everything from your keys to your gadgetry.

The TrackR Pixel and TrackR Wallet 2.0 are both available for preoder. The TrackR Pixel can be preordered now for $25 and will start shipping in the spring. The TrackR Wallet 2.0 is available on preorder for $30 and will ship in late Spring.

The TrackR Pixel is essentially the cheaper version of its TrackR Bravo, a similarly small device that can be attached to any number of products to let you know where they are. It also comes with an LED light so it can illuminate in the dark when you're searching for your product.

In addition TrackR said that it's offering a new version of its TrackR Wallet. The device, called the TrackR Wallet 2.0, is shared like a credit card and is just 2mm thick. It's ideal for slipping into your wallet so you can find out where it might be if you misplaced it, or worse, someone came along and swiped it without your knowledge.

An important TrackR Wallet 2.0 feature is its removable battery, which means you could get some extras and pop them in to ensure your tracker doesn't run out of juice when you need it most.

Both the TrackR Wallet 2.0 and the TrackR Pixel work with the company's TrackR Atlas. The Atlas plugs into a wall outlet, works over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and runs over the cloud to help you create a floorplan of your home and determine where a product is hiding in rooms throughout the house. TrackR Atlas can also be used to set alerts for when an item leaves a room. It also works with Amazon's Alexa and other Bluetooth devices, including other trackers.

The TrackR Atlas is available now for preorder. A single Atlas goes for $40 and will be available in March.