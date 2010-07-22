Trending

Guy Uses Craigslist to Trade Phone Up to Porsche

The internet -- where you can get almost anything for next to nothing.

There are many good deals to be had on Craigslist, but would you believe that at teenage boy managed to turn his old cell phone into a Porsche Boxster S in two years?

At 15-years-old Steven Ortiz traded an old cell phone for another, presumably better, cell phone. That eventually led him to an iPod touch, which he was able to trade for a series of dirt bikes. He then went from bikes back to electronics, when he got a MacBook Pro. He then traded the Apple laptop for an 1987 Toyota 4Runner – but at 15, Ortiz wasn't able to drive it.

Ortiz then traded the SUV for something he could drive – a hot-rodded, off-road golf cart. He then went back to bikes, getting a dirt bike, then street bike, then back to cars, eventually ending up with a 1975 Ford Bronco.

That 1975 Ford Bronco was a collector's item worth around $15,000. That's not bad, especially considering he started from a cell phone that's probably untradeable today. But driving around in an old Bronco isn't nearly as cool as in a roadster; so at age 17, Ortiz now owns a 2000 Porsche Boxster S, which he drives to school.

He's now a bit of a celebrity, with his story all over the news. "I get so many people who say, `Can you trade my phone for a car?' I just say, `Yeah. It's not that easy,"' Ortiz said.

Ortiz isn't going to stay with Boxster S, however, as he's finding that the maintenance costs are a bit high at $150 for an oil change and $1,000 for a tune up.

Now he's looking for something a bit more economical – a Cadillac Escalade.

  • bruce0750 22 July 2010 18:09
    he should have sold the 1975 Ford Bronco for 15000 then use 9000 to buy a Porsche Boxster S, this way he won't lose 6000. Then he can use that extra 6000 to buy another used car for trading. But still, pretty impressive that he started with a phone and ended up with a Porsche.
  • bebangs 22 July 2010 18:10
    he should buy a lot of phones and do it all over again.
  • mancream 22 July 2010 18:24
    no man its an excuse for money laundering. hes a small time drug dealer
  • welshmousepk 22 July 2010 18:27
    mancreamno man its an excuse for money laundering. hes a small time drug dealer
    :lol:

    wonder how long before the government try to tax him on his 'earnings'.

    good on him though, the kid obviously has very good business sense.
  • Railgun1369 22 July 2010 18:29
    "I get so many people who say, `Can you trade my phone for a car?' I just say, `Yeah. It's not that easy,"' Ortiz said.

    Yeah, because he didn't. A ridiculously misleading title and everyone is carrying it. Not to mention it took him two years. If you wait long enough...
  • kartu 22 July 2010 18:38
    but would you believe that at teenage boy managed to turn his old cell phone into a Porsche Boxster S in two years?

    I'd rather believe some marketing guys are making "fresh" news with old fairy tales.
  • redkachina 22 July 2010 19:10
    welshmousepkwonder how long before the government try to tax him on his 'earnings'. good on him though, the kid obviously has very good business sense.
    +1
  • rohitbaran 22 July 2010 19:44
    Hardly believable that someone would trade his better cell phone for that kid's crappy one.
  • zampolit 22 July 2010 20:00
    Agree, the 2000 Boxster S is worthless. I would of sold the Bronco but I think 9k is really high. No real "porsche" guy will ever call a boxster a porsche so they have absolute value other than laughing at the guy who bought it.(which is another story...a guy?! Didn't they even have a full Two and a Half Men episode making fun of guys driving boxsters?) lol
  • r0x0r 22 July 2010 20:00
    I believe that this actually happened. It's proof that you don't need money to make money, just creativity and action.

    It's also proof that ANYONE can create wealth if they're willing to think outside of the box they live in.
