Sennheiser's GoPro Mic Takes a Beating, Records Epic Sound

Typically the footage taken with GoPro cameras is epic. But the sound, not so much. Thankfully, that's about to change, thanks to the GoPro's new partnership with Sennheiser. At SXSW, the audio company showed off the MKE 2 Element microphone for GoPro, which is set to debut sometime next month for $199.

Developed specifically for the popular GoPro Hero 4, the Element fits over the camera in a clear case with a microphone attached to the left side. The mic is mounted on a rubber arm that acts as a shock absorber which helps counteract any bumps and bruises it might endure.



Sennheiser has also outfitted the Element with a proprietary windsleeve that creates an air and water-tight seal. That means that this baby can record underwater and in up to 70 mile-an-hour winds. And not to worry GoPro Hero 5 owners, Sennheiser is working on something for you.

But the proof is in the pudding. I listened to several demos recorded with the Element in high-action situations including snowboarding, surfing, mountain biking and kite-surfing. The mic is so precise that I could hear the board carve its way through the powder. And when the demo switched to surfing and paddleboarding, I could hear the water droplets hitting the water and the camera.



However, I was most impressed at how well the mic sounded when the wearer dove underwater. Even when the diver was submerged, I could hear the crash of the waves above.

I'm eager to see how the MKE 2 Element will hold up when we get it in for review. If it's anything like what I heard on the SXSW Interactive floor, your favorite thrill-seeking videos are about to get a lot more exciting.