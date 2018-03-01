Galaxy Note 9 Benchmarks Reveal Details About Samsung's Next Handset

Samsung's next big smartphone release has been outed in a benchmark test. And now we have some details on the company's future plans.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A smartphone with the codename SM-N960U has surfaced on the benchmaking site HTML5Test. And although it suggests the handset will come with plenty of power, it also confirms that Samsung is indeed planning to keep a similar design compared to last year's model. Chief among its features, in fact, will be an Infinity Display like the one we've seen in the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 8, that features an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.



The benchmark results suggest the smartphone will be quite powerful when it launches. In the HTML5Test, the alleged Note 9 earned 522 points out of a possible 555.



According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the benchmark score, the smartphone will also run Android Oreo. For now, the benchmark shows a smartphone running Android 8.0 Oreo. By later this year when the Galaxy Note 9 is unveiled, Samsung will deliver Android 8.1, according to the report.



The benchmark revelation comes just days after Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The handsets come with a design reminiscent of last year's Galaxy S8 line, but add improved cameras and more convenient placement of their rear fingerprint sensors. The smartphones also run on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the most powerful mobile processor Qualcomm has ever designed.



Once the Galaxy S9 line hits store shelves on March 16, all eyes will be on the company's next big smartphone release, the Galaxy Note 9. Although details are scant right now, the Galaxy Note 9 will likely be unveiled in August. It's not expected to come with a major design overhaul and will likely take many cues from the Galaxy S9, including its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Like previous Galaxy Notes, the upcoming handset will also rely on both touch and pen input.



