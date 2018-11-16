Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How To Take Wide Angle Selfies with the Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 may only have a single camera on the back, but up front, you’ll find two cameras. And one of those two front shooters shooters incorporates a wide-angle perspective, making it very well suited for group selfies, or immersing yourself in the beauty of your surroundings.

On some phones that have wide-angle lenses, switching to that perspective can be a needlessly complicated process that involves going to the settings or a specific menu. However, the Pixel 3 makes it as easy as it possibly could be: all you have to do is zoom out when taking a self-portrait.—Adam Ismail

1.Open the Camera app.

2.Tap the icon to the left of the shutter button to switch from the rear camera to the front camera.

3.Tap the minus button on the zoom slider. This will take the perspective as far out as possible, seamlessly switching to the wide angle lens as opposed to the standard lens. Alternatively, you can also slide your finger backwards from the center to adjust the perspective in a more gradual way.