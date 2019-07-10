Best iPhone XS Cases

Lifeproof Next

If the Lifeproof Fre is a little too expensive for you but you still want to keep your handset safe, consider the Lifeproof Next. It can defend your phone from a variety of possible issues, including dirt and snow, and if you drop the case from up to 6 feet, your phone should survive without any trouble. The Lifeproof Next is a clear case, so if you want to see the color you picked for your iPhone Xs, this case could be a winner. But at $80, it's not cheap.

Credit: Lifeproof