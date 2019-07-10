Best iPhone XS Cases
Our favorite iPhone XS cases
The iPhone XS is one of the most attractive smartphones on the market, but it's also one of the most expensive. And that's why you'll want to shield this handset from any sort of damage, whether it's scuffs, scratches or accidental drops. If you're on the lookout for accessories that offer style, protection or a mix of both, these are the iPhone XS cases that deliver.
iPhone XS Smart Battery Case
Apple has updated its Smart Battery Case accessory to fit its current iPhone lineup, streamlining the look of the battery on the back of the silicone case. The iPhone XS version increases talk time up to 37 hours, internet use up to 20 hours, and video playback by up to 20 hours. Considering the iPhone XS turned in a rather lackluster time of 9 hours, 41 minutes on our battery test, that extra juice is sure to come in handy. Best of all, you can charge both the case and the phone inside wirelessly, as the Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi wireless charging pads.
Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS
Neither drops nor dampness should trouble the Catalyst Waterproof Case for Apple's latest 5.8-inch iPhone. Drop the $90 case, and it should protect your iPhone XS from any falls up to 6.6 feet. As the name implies, Catalyst's case also promises protection from water up to 33 feet. Because the front and back house is clear, you'll still be able to see your iPhone from every angle, even as you protect it from the elements.
Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone XS
For the now available iPhone XS, Mujjo says its Full Leather Wallet Case features a slim profile thanks to a new in-mould production process. Even though the $48 full-grain leather case fits your XS like a glove, there's still room to insert two to three credit or ID cards in a slot on the back. Mujjo's case covers most of the iPhone's buttons while a leather chamfer curves inward for the dual rear cameras and the mute button. A 1mm ridge of leather rising above the phone keeps the OLED screen from coming into contact with any surfaces should the XS slip from your fingers.
Otterbox iPhone XS Symmetry Case
Otterbox is a well-known case maker in the iPhone world, and the company's latest Symmetry case should go a long way toward keeping your iPhone XS safe. The case comes in a variety of colors, including clear, and wraps around both your handset and the buttons to keep them all safe during a fall. There's no screen protection, though, so if your display falls against the corner of a desk, you might have some trouble. Still, the Symmetry is a slim, streamlined case that, at $39.95, is a nice value.
Tech21 Pure Soda
Tech21 turns to bubbles to jazz up the iPhone XS's look. The $40 Pure Soda case is a see-through design with an ice blue or orchid tint. A buble design on the case's back makes it look like your iPhone XS is floating in a fizzy beverage. There's more than just a unique look to the Pure Soda case, though: it also offers drop protection up to 10 feet, courtesy of Tech21's BulletShield impact material.
Silk Wallet Slayer
If you're in the market for a case designed to both keep your iPhone safe and keep you organized, consider the Silk Wallet Slayer. The case has a hard outer shell and airbags around the handset to keep it safe in case it falls off a table. A slot on the back can hold up to three credit cards and cash. And if you want to watch video while you're using the Slayer, you can extend its kickstand and prop it up. Not bad for just $23.99.
Catalyst Impact Protection Case
The folks at Catalyst offer one of the more interesting cases in this roundup with the $39.99 Impact Protection. The case comes in a variety of colors, including blue, red and black, and wraps around your iPhone XS. The case is waterproof and drop-proof, according to Catalyst, and it offers a raised bezel to keep your phone's screen safe. Arguably, the Impact Protection's most interesting feature is a rotating mute switch that allows you to mute and unmute your iPhone XS with ease.
Lifeproof Fre for iPhone XS
Lifeproof offers a nice case if you're concerned about where you'll take your iPhone XS. The Lifeproof Fre is waterproof, drop-proof, dirt-proof and snow-proof, according to the company's website. This case fully wraps around the back and sides of your iPhone XS and protects the buttons from possible damage. Once inside the Fre, your iPhone can get submerged in 2 meters of water for up to 1 hour without worry; it also can survive a 6-foot drop. The Fre includes a built-in screen cover. But if you're on a budget, beware: It costs $89.99.
Case-Mate Twinkle
The Case-Mate Twinkle is a $40 case that comes with reflective foil elements on the outside, so it can make a real splash when people see it. The case has what the company calls an "iridescent glitter foil," but it's still compatible with wireless chargers. According to Case-Mate, the Twinkle can withstand a 10-foot drop and still keep your handset safe. Still, the Twinkle is more about style. And depending on the iPhone XS color you choose, the case's color could look a little different.
Rokform Crystal Case
Like a number of cases in this roundup, Rokform's Crystal Case looks to strike a balance between protecting your iPhone from falls while also providing a slim design that complements the look of your phone. But there's an extra twist, too — the Crystal Case also features magnetic technology that lets you attach your phone to any magnetic surface like a refrigerator. (And Rokform says the magnet won't affect GPS, Apple Pay, or Bluetooth connectivity.) A twist lock system also makes it easier to mount your iPhone X on a bike or car.
Mous iPhone XS Limitless 2.0
When you turn to Mous' Limitless 2.0 to protect your iPhone XS, you can choose from a variety of materials for the case. Options for the $50 case include carbon fiber, walnut, leather and bamboo. The Limitless 2.0 has air pockets inside and cross-linking polymer chains that act like springs to shift impact forces away from the iPhone and keep your device safe. And because it's such a slim case, the Limitless 2.0 won't take up too much room in your pocket. Best of all, small magnets inside the case let you tack on accessories, like a car mount or even a holder for credit cards.
Case-Mate Barely There
As its name might suggest, the Case-Mate Barely There is designed to be as unnoticeable as possible. The case is just 2mm thick, so it shouldn't add much bulk to your iPhone XS. It comes in your choice of a variety of colors, including black, pink and red, and it's fully compatible with wireless chargers. The case's exterior has what Case-Mate calls a "soft touch finish." If you want to protect your iPhone's buttons, however, look elsewhere, as the Barely There has no button covers.
Otterbox iPhone XS Defender Case
If you want a bit more protection than the Symmetry case provides, the Otterbox Defender is a great choice. It comes with a rugged finish that includes a nonslip grip and even a holster so you can stow your iPhone XS on your hip. An inner hard shell is designed to deflect shock and even wraps around buttons to ensure that they don't get dinged. If you want to keep your phone's ports clean, you can cover them with the Defender to keep out dirt, dust and lint that can cause problems.
Casetify Leather Case
Casetify's Leather Case is another nice choice if you want a case that doesn't take up too much room in your pocket. The $49 Casetify Leather Case fits snugly around your iPhone XS while adding little depth to the smartphone. In a nod to people who like the industrial aesthetic, you can get the leather case in a metallic silver. If you prefer a more traditional look, you can also opt for black, sand or red.
Lifeproof Next
If the Lifeproof Fre is a little too expensive for you but you still want to keep your handset safe, consider the Lifeproof Next. It can defend your phone from a variety of possible issues, including dirt and snow, and if you drop the case from up to 6 feet, your phone should survive without any trouble. The Lifeproof Next is a clear case, so if you want to see the color you picked for your iPhone Xs, this case could be a winner. But at $80, it's not cheap.
UAG Monarch Series
Urban Armor Gear is known for making nice cases designed for road warriors and people who want to keep their iPhones safe without adding too much bulk. If you fall into that crowd, check out the UAG Monarch Series. The $60 case offers "five layers of protection," according to the company, including alloy metal, leather and a honeycomb traction grip. It meets military-grade protection standards and offers both oversize tactile buttons and a protective screen surround to keep your iPhone XS safe.
Moshi Capto Slim
Moshi's Capto Slim case has one of the more useful features of any case in this roundup. In addition to keeping your iPhone XS safe with a wraparound design that protects your buttons, backplate and screen (should the phone fall flat), the case has what the company calls a MultiStrap on the back. That strap doubles as a kickstand, so you can prop up your phone and watch videos and other content while you're sitting down.
GroveMade Maple & Leather iPhone Wallet Case
GroveMade makes some of the most premium cases on the market, and its Maple & Leather iPhone Wallet Case is no exception. The case’s frame is made from solid maple and is designed to fit snugly around your iPhone’s spine. Vegetable-tanned leather sits around the screen to act as a folio and protector for your iPhone’s display. Over time, the leather and wood age, creating what the company calls a “rich patina.”
