The Best Platformers for Nintendo Switch

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition

Though true creativity is hard to come by, Rayman Legends is chock-full of the stuff. Not only is it a brilliant extension of Rayman Origins, but it also includes the bulk of that game's levels while also offering up its own full-size serving of original content, including musical ballads where you platform to the beat of classics such as Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," Ram Jam's "Black Betty" and a host of other memorable tunes. Beyond the music levels, Legends is also jam-packed with plenty of incredibly well-designed, immensely crafty "standard" stages that test your platforming prowess while also providing some of the most satisfying fun in all of gaming. And did I mention the game supports four-player co-op? The fine-tuned physics, immaculate level design and almost-tangible soul of this game all come together to provide an experience that can't be beat. — Robert Carnevale

Credit: Ubisoft