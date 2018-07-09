13 Coolest Builds from Fortnite's Playground Mode

See these mind-blowing builds now

Fortnite Battle Royale has had several Limited Time Modes (LTM) but none have caught on or sparked the imaginations as much as Playground mode.

This LTM is designed for creativity by putting the game's building mechanics front and center. When starting a match in Playground mode, you and any friends you've invited will arrive on the island without any other enemy players. Resources are collected at 10 times the regular rate, and if you die from a fall (or friendly fire) you'll drop from the battle bus again in a few seconds. Finally, the storm barrier won't start moving until 55 minutes have passed, giving you close to an hour to complete your masterpiece until the match automatically ends.

Playground mode launched in late June and will be going away by the end of this week. It's scheduled to come back later with added features, but in the meantime people have already gotten very busy building. To give you some ideas of what you can do in Playground mode and to show off the community's creativity, we've rounded up some of the best builds we could find.

Credit: Tom's Guide