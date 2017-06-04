Tekken 7: 8 Essential Tips From a Pro

Start your journey to pro

You just picked up Tekken 7, and you're having a blast playing through its sweeping story mode and mashing buttons while competing against your friends. As soon as you hop online, however, you get absolutely mauled. Now what?

As beautiful and fun as Tekken 7 is, you'll need some serious dedication to truly master its intricate 3D combat. Fortunately, after putting in some long hours at the Mishima Dojo — and calling on the help of pro player Steve "BloodHawk" Palakas — we're here to deliver eight tips for starting your journey from button masher to Tekken maestro.

Image Credits: Bandai Namco Entertainment