Moto G7 Power Could Have Biggest Battery Ever

Motorola might be planning a big update to its Moto G7 line, according to a new report.



(Image credit: Droid Life and FCC)



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) this week published a filing that points to a new Motorola phone with the model number XT1955-4. The device, which was previously unknown until the listing was published, will come with a 5,000-mAh battery pack, according to the listing, which was discovered by XDA-Developers.

There are a few things of note here. For one, a 5,000-mAh battery pack is downright huge. And depending on the specs that come baked inside the smartphone, there's a good chance that Motorola's handset could offer downright impressive battery life — as long as it can keep from overheating.

Additionally, rumors have been swirling for months that suggest Motorola is working on three new devices for early 2019: the Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play. However, the device in the FCC points to a fourth model that the company is planning and is believed to be known as the Moto G7 Power.

Unfortunately, the FCC listing doesn't say much. According to TechRadar, which earlier reported on the listing, the FCC's data only shows that the smartphone will be about 6.25 inches tall and 3 inches wide. It'll also have a diagonal measurement of 6.6 inches, suggesting it'll come with a big display.

Speaking to XDA Developers, however, a source who claims to have knowledge of Motorola's plans said that the handset would be decidedly midrange and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor. It might also come with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The screen, the report claims, will measure 6.2 inches and offer an HD+ resolution. On the camera front, you can expect to find a 12-megapixel rear-facing sensor to complement an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor.

There's no telling yet when the Moto G7 Power might hit store shelves, but considering it's cleared an FCC hurdle, it shouldn't take long to launch. And given its specs, we can expect it to be nicely affordable when it's finally released.