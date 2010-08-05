Gaming Notebook: 15-Inch Vs 17-Inch

A Closer Look at the GX740, the 17-Incher

While you may not think two inches make much of a difference, the GX740 is a beast of a machine. It weighs noticeably more than the GX640, coming in at just over 7 pounds. It's also surprisingly larger, large enough that you'll want to make sure any carrying case you use is specifically designed for 17-inch notebooks.

All of this extra size and weight isn't just for show, of course. The 17-inch display is immensely convenient, as long as you're not carrying it around. When paired with a surround sound headset, games and movies are noticeably more immersive, and you also get some beefier hardware to help make that so.

At the heart of the GX740 is Intel's Core i7-720QM, a quad core beast giving you eight cores though Hyperthreading, and just like the Core i5, the i7 also utilizes Intel's Turbo Boost technology, keeping the energy consumption relatively low when at idle, and boosting performance considerably when the system is working hard. The i7-720QM isn't quite as energy conscious as its dual-core counterpart, though, and this is reflected in the GX740's battery life. Also doing its part to help drain the battery is ATI's Radeon Mobility 5870, arguably the current pinnacle of mobile GPUs.

Unlike the GX640, the larger chassis of the GX740 allows it the benefit of extra cooling features, keeping it from heating up nearly as much. Its larger frame also gives you an additional USB port, making four in total, so while its bulkier size may be a bother at times, it does have its benefits.