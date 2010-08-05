Gaming Notebook: 15-Inch Vs 17-Inch

A Closer Look at the GX740, the 17-Incher
While you may not think two inches make much of a difference, the GX740 is a beast of a machine. It weighs noticeably more than the GX640, coming in at just over 7 pounds. It's also surprisingly larger, large enough that you'll want to make sure any carrying case you use is specifically designed for 17-inch notebooks.
All of this extra size and weight isn't just for show, of course. The 17-inch display is immensely convenient, as long as you're not carrying it around. When paired with a surround sound headset, games and movies are noticeably more immersive, and you also get some beefier hardware to help make that so.
At the heart of the GX740 is Intel's Core i7-720QM, a quad core beast giving you eight cores though Hyperthreading, and just like the Core i5, the i7 also utilizes Intel's Turbo Boost technology, keeping the energy consumption relatively low when at idle, and boosting performance considerably when the system is working hard. The i7-720QM isn't quite as energy conscious as its dual-core counterpart, though, and this is reflected in the GX740's battery life. Also doing its part to help drain the battery is ATI's Radeon Mobility 5870, arguably the current pinnacle of mobile GPUs.
Unlike the GX640, the larger chassis of the GX740 allows it the benefit of extra cooling features, keeping it from heating up nearly as much. Its larger frame also gives you an additional USB port, making four in total, so while its bulkier size may be a bother at times, it does have its benefits.
On the one hand, the GX740's quad core CPU with hyperthreading was a huge selling point for me. I do a lot of video converting as well as 3D modeling, so 8 cores is pretty sweet. The size of the thing is pretty extreme though and takes up almost all of my available desk space, leaving little room for my mouse, lol.
On the other hand, the GX640 is very similar to my current laptop, the GX620. It's the same size, same design, same layout, so switching to it would be very simple. It still has plenty of power to be more than useful, but compared to the GX740 it feels like a big hit to take.
When it all comes down to it though, the GX640 just offers the best performance per price of anything I've seen. I'm by no means a big spender, so at the end of the day, I have to go with the best deal.
Stewart: Although I understand your point I think it would be very hard to find another 15 inch laptop with equipment that high spec for such a low price (and likewise for the 17 incher outside of the asus consideration) which makes it easy to explain why we are only seeing MSI. Not to mention Toms can only review the equipment they are given so if no other vendors offered a laptop for a review then MSI deserves any adverts they are getting.
It seems like the content management system doesn't like certain links. The benchmark data can be found here: http://spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?key=0AlI_WGE7CQWXdDExTkE5ZHQxOC10eE1pR19Cd0VRLVE
Thanks for reading,
Rachel Rosmarin
Editor, Tom's Guide
You're definitely right. In terms of raw power, these laptops certainly don't compare to the possibilities of a similarly priced desktop. No laptop would. Just looking at ATI's Mobility 5800 series makes it plainly clear (the Mobility 5800 is dreadfully similar to the 5700 desktop core).
But when it comes to laptops, these two systems really stand out, both in terms of performance and price. In my opinion, they're a perfect fit for any serious gamer who likes to LAN it up with his friends.