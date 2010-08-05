Gaming Notebook: 15-Inch Vs 17-Inch

Say Hello to the GX640 and GX740

System Specifications



MSI GX640

MSI GX740

Processor

Intel Core i5-430M (2.26GHz, Dual Core, 3MB L3 Cache)

Intel Core i7-720QM (1.6GHz, Quad Core, 6MB L3 Chache)

RAM

4GB DDR3-1333 (2x2GB)

4GB DDR3-1333 (2x2GB)

Video Card

ATI Radeon Mobility 5850 (1GB GDDR5)

ATI Radeon Mobility 5870 (1GB GDDR5)

Hard Drive

500GB (7200RPM, SATAII)

500GB (7200RPM, SATAII)

Display

15.4" WSXGA+ (1680x1050)

17" WSXGA+ (1680x1050)

Optical Drive

Super Multi DVD (R/RW)

Super Multi DVD (R/RW)

Ethernet

Gigabit Ethernet LAN

Gigabit Ethernet LAN

Wireless

802.11a/g/n and Bluetooth

802.11a/g/n and Bluetooth

Speakers

2 Internal Speakers 2 Internal Speakers plus 1 Internal Subwoofer

Audio Output

4 outputs (7.1ch surround sound)

4 outputs (7.1ch surround sound)

Video Output

HDMI and D-Sub

HDMI and D-Sub

I/O Ports

2xUSB 2.0, plus 1x USB/eSATA combo

3xUSB 2.0, plus 1x USB/eSATA combo

Card Reader

4-in-1

4-in-1

Operating System

Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit

Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit

Battery

9-cell Extended (6-cell Standard Size)

9-cell Extended (6-cell Standard Size)

Dimensions

14.1" (L) x 10.24" (W) x 1.22" (H)

15.56" (L) x 10.95" (W) x 1.37" (H)

Weight

6.3 lbs (with 9-cell battery)

7.04 lbs (with 9-cell battery)

Retail Price

$1,199

$1,499



As you can see from the specs, both the MSI GX640 and GX740 offer state-of-the-art Intel processors, and DirectX 11 capable Radeon 5800 series video cards, which give both systems an excellent price per performance index. MSI also offers an alternative 17-inch model, the E7405, which combines the extreme performance of the Radeon 5870 in the GX740 with the more affordable Core i5 from the GX640, to create a middle ground option priced at $1299.