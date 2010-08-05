Gaming Notebook: 15-Inch Vs 17-Inch

Say Hello to the GX640 and GX740
|System Specifications
|MSI GX640
|MSI GX740
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-430M (2.26GHz, Dual Core, 3MB L3 Cache)
|Intel Core i7-720QM (1.6GHz, Quad Core, 6MB L3 Chache)
|RAM
|4GB DDR3-1333 (2x2GB)
|4GB DDR3-1333 (2x2GB)
|Video Card
|ATI Radeon Mobility 5850 (1GB GDDR5)
|ATI Radeon Mobility 5870 (1GB GDDR5)
|Hard Drive
|500GB (7200RPM, SATAII)
|500GB (7200RPM, SATAII)
|Display
|15.4" WSXGA+ (1680x1050)
|17" WSXGA+ (1680x1050)
|Optical Drive
|Super Multi DVD (R/RW)
|Super Multi DVD (R/RW)
|Ethernet
|Gigabit Ethernet LAN
|Gigabit Ethernet LAN
|Wireless
|802.11a/g/n and Bluetooth
|802.11a/g/n and Bluetooth
|Speakers
|2 Internal Speakers
|2 Internal Speakers plus 1 Internal Subwoofer
|Audio Output
|4 outputs (7.1ch surround sound)
|4 outputs (7.1ch surround sound)
|Video Output
|HDMI and D-Sub
|HDMI and D-Sub
|I/O Ports
|2xUSB 2.0, plus 1x USB/eSATA combo
|3xUSB 2.0, plus 1x USB/eSATA combo
|Card Reader
|4-in-1
|4-in-1
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit
|Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit
|Battery
|9-cell Extended (6-cell Standard Size)
|9-cell Extended (6-cell Standard Size)
|Dimensions
|14.1" (L) x 10.24" (W) x 1.22" (H)
|15.56" (L) x 10.95" (W) x 1.37" (H)
|Weight
|6.3 lbs (with 9-cell battery)
|7.04 lbs (with 9-cell battery)
|Retail Price
|$1,199
|$1,499
As you can see from the specs, both the MSI GX640 and GX740 offer state-of-the-art Intel processors, and DirectX 11 capable Radeon 5800 series video cards, which give both systems an excellent price per performance index. MSI also offers an alternative 17-inch model, the E7405, which combines the extreme performance of the Radeon 5870 in the GX740 with the more affordable Core i5 from the GX640, to create a middle ground option priced at $1299.
On the one hand, the GX740's quad core CPU with hyperthreading was a huge selling point for me. I do a lot of video converting as well as 3D modeling, so 8 cores is pretty sweet. The size of the thing is pretty extreme though and takes up almost all of my available desk space, leaving little room for my mouse, lol.
On the other hand, the GX640 is very similar to my current laptop, the GX620. It's the same size, same design, same layout, so switching to it would be very simple. It still has plenty of power to be more than useful, but compared to the GX740 it feels like a big hit to take.
When it all comes down to it though, the GX640 just offers the best performance per price of anything I've seen. I'm by no means a big spender, so at the end of the day, I have to go with the best deal.
Stewart: Although I understand your point I think it would be very hard to find another 15 inch laptop with equipment that high spec for such a low price (and likewise for the 17 incher outside of the asus consideration) which makes it easy to explain why we are only seeing MSI. Not to mention Toms can only review the equipment they are given so if no other vendors offered a laptop for a review then MSI deserves any adverts they are getting.
It seems like the content management system doesn't like certain links. The benchmark data can be found here: http://spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?key=0AlI_WGE7CQWXdDExTkE5ZHQxOC10eE1pR19Cd0VRLVE
You're definitely right. In terms of raw power, these laptops certainly don't compare to the possibilities of a similarly priced desktop. No laptop would. Just looking at ATI's Mobility 5800 series makes it plainly clear (the Mobility 5800 is dreadfully similar to the 5700 desktop core).
But when it comes to laptops, these two systems really stand out, both in terms of performance and price. In my opinion, they're a perfect fit for any serious gamer who likes to LAN it up with his friends.