Gaming Notebook: 15-Inch Vs 17-Inch

Problem: Find a cheap, powerful gaming notebook—and choose between the 15-inch or 17-inch options. Looking at MSI’s decent options, we weigh pros and cons.

Say Hello to the GX640 and GX740

System Specifications

MSI GX640
MSI GX740
Processor
Intel Core i5-430M (2.26GHz, Dual Core, 3MB L3 Cache)
Intel Core i7-720QM (1.6GHz, Quad Core, 6MB L3 Chache)
RAM
4GB DDR3-1333 (2x2GB)
4GB DDR3-1333 (2x2GB)
Video Card
ATI Radeon Mobility 5850 (1GB GDDR5)
ATI Radeon Mobility 5870 (1GB GDDR5)
Hard Drive
500GB (7200RPM, SATAII)
500GB (7200RPM, SATAII)
Display
15.4" WSXGA+ (1680x1050)
17" WSXGA+ (1680x1050)
Optical Drive
Super Multi DVD (R/RW)
Super Multi DVD (R/RW)
Ethernet
Gigabit Ethernet LAN
Gigabit Ethernet LAN
Wireless
802.11a/g/n and Bluetooth
802.11a/g/n and Bluetooth
Speakers
2 Internal Speakers2 Internal Speakers plus 1 Internal Subwoofer
Audio Output
4 outputs (7.1ch surround sound)
4 outputs (7.1ch surround sound)
Video Output
HDMI and D-Sub
HDMI and D-Sub
I/O Ports
2xUSB 2.0, plus 1x USB/eSATA combo
3xUSB 2.0, plus 1x USB/eSATA combo
Card Reader
4-in-1
4-in-1
Operating System
Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit
Windows 7 Home Premium 64bit
Battery
9-cell Extended (6-cell Standard Size)
9-cell Extended (6-cell Standard Size)
Dimensions
14.1" (L) x 10.24" (W) x 1.22" (H)
15.56" (L) x 10.95" (W) x 1.37" (H)
Weight
6.3 lbs (with 9-cell battery)
7.04 lbs (with 9-cell battery)
Retail Price
$1,199
$1,499

As you can see from the specs, both the MSI GX640 and GX740 offer state-of-the-art Intel processors, and DirectX 11 capable Radeon 5800 series video cards, which give both systems an excellent price per performance index. MSI also offers an alternative 17-inch model, the E7405, which combines the extreme performance of the Radeon 5870 in the GX740 with the more affordable Core i5 from the GX640, to create a middle ground option priced at $1299.

25 Comments
  • quantumrand 05 August 2010 07:32
    I went back and forth between these two laptops more times than I can count. I'm not a hardcore gamer by any means, but I do like to play the latest games from time to time. In my case, battery life wasn't really a concern since I rarely use my laptop away from a plug, so it was really no holds barred between the two.

    On the one hand, the GX740's quad core CPU with hyperthreading was a huge selling point for me. I do a lot of video converting as well as 3D modeling, so 8 cores is pretty sweet. The size of the thing is pretty extreme though and takes up almost all of my available desk space, leaving little room for my mouse, lol.

    On the other hand, the GX640 is very similar to my current laptop, the GX620. It's the same size, same design, same layout, so switching to it would be very simple. It still has plenty of power to be more than useful, but compared to the GX740 it feels like a big hit to take.

    When it all comes down to it though, the GX640 just offers the best performance per price of anything I've seen. I'm by no means a big spender, so at the end of the day, I have to go with the best deal.
  • Trueno07 05 August 2010 09:21
    I have an older MSI gaming notebook (it's not really that old, only a year, but they don't make them anymore) and i love it. It hasn't given me any trouble, and aside from some wear and tear on the keyboard (all my fault :D) it's a fantastic performer.
  • stewartwb 05 August 2010 10:03
    This is an interesting review, but it seems dangerously close to being an advertisement for MSI, with just a token mention of another vendor in the closing paragraph.
  • rohitbaran 05 August 2010 17:02
    Both the MSI laptops are great performers and coupled with 3 year warranty, they should be giving Alienware a run for their money.
  • cknobman 05 August 2010 20:59
    Awesome review and comparison.

    Stewart: Although I understand your point I think it would be very hard to find another 15 inch laptop with equipment that high spec for such a low price (and likewise for the 17 incher outside of the asus consideration) which makes it easy to explain why we are only seeing MSI. Not to mention Toms can only review the equipment they are given so if no other vendors offered a laptop for a review then MSI deserves any adverts they are getting.
  • 05 August 2010 23:50
    nice advertisement, where are the game benchmarks.
  • quantumrand 06 August 2010 01:14
    snorenice advertisement, where are the game benchmarks.
    It seems like the content management system doesn't like certain links. The benchmark data can be found here: http://spreadsheets.google.com/ccc?key=0AlI_WGE7CQWXdDExTkE5ZHQxOC10eE1pR19Cd0VRLVE
  • Tomsguiderachel 06 August 2010 01:44
    This was not a paid advertisement--the writer selected these laptops to illustrate the 15 vs 17 issue for performance-oriented laptops. Truthfully, there aren't many comparable products in this price range, but if you know of some please feel free to let us know in this comments section. Also, keep in mind that we usually limit our reviews to new products--we were unable to find any recent product launches in the same price range/category.

    Thanks for reading,

    Rachel Rosmarin
    Editor, Tom's Guide
  • ghostofanonion 06 August 2010 09:53
    Xan I just say the only thing beastly about tuhe i7-720 is the price. It's no where near the makrketing hype. In saying that I'm quite pleased the performance of my system (i7-720, 8gb, 5870) I just didn't see the raw power these reviews are promising.
    Reply
  • quantumrand 06 August 2010 13:27
    ghostofanonionXan I just say the only thing beastly about tuhe i7-720 is the price. It's no where near the makrketing hype. In saying that I'm quite pleased the performance of my system (i7-720, 8gb, 5870) I just didn't see the raw power these reviews are promising.
    You're definitely right. In terms of raw power, these laptops certainly don't compare to the possibilities of a similarly priced desktop. No laptop would. Just looking at ATI's Mobility 5800 series makes it plainly clear (the Mobility 5800 is dreadfully similar to the 5700 desktop core).

    But when it comes to laptops, these two systems really stand out, both in terms of performance and price. In my opinion, they're a perfect fit for any serious gamer who likes to LAN it up with his friends.
