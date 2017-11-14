2019 iPhone Will Fight Samsung with Laser AR

How does Apple plan to combat Samsung's next Notes and Galaxy phones? With frickin' lasers, that's how.

A new report suggests 2019 iPhones will feature an additional sensor on the phone's rear side that will add augmented reality abilities via three-dimensional scanning.

A Bloomberg report states that the new laser sensors will differ from the TrueDepth sensor on the iPhone X that makes Animoji and Face ID possible. That's because it will use "a time-of-flight approach that calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off surrounding objects to create a three-dimensional picture of the environment." And yes, you're not reading that wrong, it most certainly sounds like how Batman scanned rooms in The Dark Knight.

So why 2019? This is likely because testing is currently "still in early stages" and that Apple is in the beginning stages of talks with companies — which include Sony and Panasonic — who could supply the new sensors.

In our iPhone X review, we noted that while Animoji are a fun novelty, they appeared to be a mere preview of Apple's grander AR plans.

Recent reports have pointed to all of Apple's 2018 smartphones featuring the notch-style iPhone X design, and that the company plans to go all-in on AR, with a headset that contains its own operating system planned for 2020.