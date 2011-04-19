Politician Blames iPad for Killing American Jobs

Apple products appeal to a worldwide market, but the company from Cupertino is proud of its American roots. On each of its products, it says "Designed Apple in California. Assembled in China."

Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr (D-IL) spoke on the house floor saying how he believed that the iPad was "eliminating thousands of American jobs."

"A few short weeks ago I came to the House floor after having purchased an iPad and said that I happened to believe, Mr. Speaker, that at some point in time this new device, which is now probably responsible for eliminating thousands of American jobs. Now Borders is closing stores because, why do you need to go to Borders anymore? Why do you need to go to Barnes & Noble? Buy an iPad and download your newspaper, download your book, download your magazine," said Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.

Oddly, as pointed out by Real Clear Politics, Jackson last month promoted the iPad and the Kindle.

"Let me be clear about a few things," Jackson said, according to a report from The Hill in March. "These devices are revolutionizing our country — and they will fundamentally alter how we will educate our children."