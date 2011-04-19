Trending

Politician Blames iPad for Killing American Jobs

No, no... not Steve Jobs.

Apple products appeal to a worldwide market, but the company from Cupertino is proud of its American roots. On each of its products, it says "Designed Apple in California. Assembled in China."

Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr (D-IL) spoke on the house floor saying how he believed that the iPad was "eliminating thousands of American jobs."

"A few short weeks ago I came to the House floor after having purchased an iPad and said that I happened to believe, Mr. Speaker, that at some point in time this new device, which is now probably responsible for eliminating thousands of American jobs. Now Borders is closing stores because, why do you need to go to Borders anymore? Why do you need to go to Barnes & Noble? Buy an iPad and download your newspaper, download your book, download your magazine," said Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.

Oddly, as pointed out by Real Clear Politics, Jackson last month promoted the iPad and the Kindle.

"Let me be clear about a few things," Jackson said, according to a report from The Hill in March. "These devices are revolutionizing our country — and they will fundamentally alter how we will educate our children."

60 Comments
  killerclick 19 April 2011 20:10
    Shakeaspear
    Reply
  acadia11 19 April 2011 20:14
    Slap this fool.
    Reply
  redzoneos 19 April 2011 20:21
    I just typed a novel about morons like this guy, and toms didn't save what i had typed while I tried to log in. I don't feel like retyping it anymore... needless to say I was expressing displeasure with Jesse Jackson Jr. Sadly ignorant people all over the country will believe every thing he ever preaches for the rest of his career... Thumbs up to our politicians. :\
    Reply
  velocityg4 19 April 2011 20:26
    Technology changes and jobs become obsolete. How about all the ocean liner jobs lost due to jets, electronics repair shops closed due to obscenely low prices of new stuff, blacksmiths because of the car, farm hands because of the tractor, &c?

    This is a ridiculous issue to bring up how new technology effects jobs. What is more at issue is that these are not being built in the U.S.? I know people give out ridiculous numbers as to how much more electronics would cost being built. Really though would it actually be much more? I can fully disassemble and reassemble a laptop I have never seen before in less than two hours. Given that this would be on an assembly line with most of the work being done by machines I couldn't imagine more than 15 minutes going into a laptop let alone an iPad. So maybe add $5 on the price.
    Reply
  burnley14 19 April 2011 20:44
    velocityg4This is a ridiculous issue to bring up how new technology effects jobs. What is more at issue is that these are not being built in the U.S.? I know people give out ridiculous numbers as to how much more electronics would cost being built. Really though would it actually be much more? I can fully disassemble and reassemble a laptop I have never seen before in less than two hours. Given that this would be on an assembly line with most of the work being done by machines I couldn't imagine more than 15 minutes going into a laptop let alone an iPad. So maybe add $5 on the price.
    I don't doubt that you could do this, but how much would you expect to get paid for it? At least $35k/year I'm guessing. Ship it off to China and they'll do it for a tiny fraction of that. That's why almost everything in our country is assembled somewhere else--people in menial labor jobs expect to be paid well for performing tasks a chimpanzee could do.
    Reply
  CPU666d1 19 April 2011 20:50
    Yeah it is true what Jesse Jackson Jr. said. This iPad will destroy jobs,because it can download newspaper articles,etc. Thus people will eventually lose their jobs if not enough people buy newspapers and magazines. Less people read newspapers and magazines,so less people needed for work in those factories. Also iPad will do what he said in the way of technology. The only thing is that the more wealthy of us will benefit from the iPad at first,but in the end if there are no jobs created in the U.S.A. than there will be less money to spread around for people to buy these same products. Thus eventually a poorer country and thus also,less of the wealthier people around.
    Reply
  CPU666d1 19 April 2011 20:54
    Don't forget "idea and design made up in California and made in China". Good for the chinese,but bad for our own home grown people. Meaning that their jobs are being offloaded overseas.
    Reply
  19 April 2011 20:56
    Ignorant people will continue to exist for a long long time ... trying to stand in the way of progress ...
    Reply
  NuclearShadow 19 April 2011 21:01
    While complaining about the jobs that can become obsolete from the tech is somewhat pointless. I can however understand the frustration of such but when new and better ways are found they should be used we should never hold ourselves back.

    He however does make one valid point the product is actually more harmful to America economically when its viewed by itself alone. The majority spent to make them is in China which where most of the money will stay. While the product here creates virtually no jobs in America and is simply consumed which is going to a corporation which will simply grow richer and once again dump more money into China becoming a vicious circle.

    Now I know some conservative reading this will think "Well if Americans didn't demand such high pay and workers rights this problem wouldn't exist to begin with" While this may be true
    how does vastly lowering the average American's income and therefor way of life solve anything? This would just make the situation worse. Sadly its not enough for corporations to walk away with a decent profit anymore instead what its really about is scraping every penny they can at the expense of anyone even their own workers. Sadly I work for a corporation that uses such practices we could easily bring back jobs to America and hardly notice the financial change but as small as that change may be its enough to be willing to abandon America and exploit others.
    Reply
  C 64 19 April 2011 21:06
    Didn't know iPad was around for the last 15 years or so....

    And even if you don't go to the store to download the content that you want, someone still has to make that content that you just downloaded, so I guess stores will adapt to new market situations or they'll go bust. Not to mention this new market situation makes new opportunities for companies and individuals, who otherwise wouldn't have a chance against Barnes&Noble and the like.
    Reply