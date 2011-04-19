Politician Blames iPad for Killing American Jobs

Apple products appeal to a worldwide market, but the company from Cupertino is proud of its American roots. On each of its products, it says "Designed Apple in California. Assembled in China."
Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr (D-IL) spoke on the house floor saying how he believed that the iPad was "eliminating thousands of American jobs."
"A few short weeks ago I came to the House floor after having purchased an iPad and said that I happened to believe, Mr. Speaker, that at some point in time this new device, which is now probably responsible for eliminating thousands of American jobs. Now Borders is closing stores because, why do you need to go to Borders anymore? Why do you need to go to Barnes & Noble? Buy an iPad and download your newspaper, download your book, download your magazine," said Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.
Oddly, as pointed out by Real Clear Politics, Jackson last month promoted the iPad and the Kindle.
"Let me be clear about a few things," Jackson said, according to a report from The Hill in March. "These devices are revolutionizing our country — and they will fundamentally alter how we will educate our children."
This is a ridiculous issue to bring up how new technology effects jobs. What is more at issue is that these are not being built in the U.S.? I know people give out ridiculous numbers as to how much more electronics would cost being built. Really though would it actually be much more? I can fully disassemble and reassemble a laptop I have never seen before in less than two hours. Given that this would be on an assembly line with most of the work being done by machines I couldn't imagine more than 15 minutes going into a laptop let alone an iPad. So maybe add $5 on the price.
I don't doubt that you could do this, but how much would you expect to get paid for it? At least $35k/year I'm guessing. Ship it off to China and they'll do it for a tiny fraction of that. That's why almost everything in our country is assembled somewhere else--people in menial labor jobs expect to be paid well for performing tasks a chimpanzee could do.
He however does make one valid point the product is actually more harmful to America economically when its viewed by itself alone. The majority spent to make them is in China which where most of the money will stay. While the product here creates virtually no jobs in America and is simply consumed which is going to a corporation which will simply grow richer and once again dump more money into China becoming a vicious circle.
Now I know some conservative reading this will think "Well if Americans didn't demand such high pay and workers rights this problem wouldn't exist to begin with" While this may be true
how does vastly lowering the average American's income and therefor way of life solve anything? This would just make the situation worse. Sadly its not enough for corporations to walk away with a decent profit anymore instead what its really about is scraping every penny they can at the expense of anyone even their own workers. Sadly I work for a corporation that uses such practices we could easily bring back jobs to America and hardly notice the financial change but as small as that change may be its enough to be willing to abandon America and exploit others.
And even if you don't go to the store to download the content that you want, someone still has to make that content that you just downloaded, so I guess stores will adapt to new market situations or they'll go bust. Not to mention this new market situation makes new opportunities for companies and individuals, who otherwise wouldn't have a chance against Barnes&Noble and the like.