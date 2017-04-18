How to Use Snapchat's Wacky World Lenses

First, Snapchat brought us Selfie Lenses, including the adorable dog-face filter and the reliably-creepy face swap. And now the zany social media app rolls out World Lenses, a series of reality-augmenting animations and objects. And they're pretty cool.

The first batch of World Lenses feature items such as a rainbow, a cloud, animated text and a series of Bitmojis. That selection will be updated over time, as Snapchat does with all of its filters. Snapchat just pushed out an app update to its iOS and Android apps yesterday (April 17) so you might want to check for updates if the below steps don't work.



MORE: Snapchat Spectacles Review: Tons of Fun to Use

After placing a World Lens object into your frame, it will look like just another item you're viewing. That means you can walk up to it to zoom in, as well as have friends pose with these augmentations.

How to use Snapchat's World Lenses

1. Make sure you're in rear-facing camera mode (tap the top right icon if you're in selfie-mode).

2. Tap on the screen to show the row of lens icons.

3. Swipe the icons left to find the voice bubble, rainbow or BitMoji (if you've connected both apps) avatar.

4. Tap World Lens effects to browse options.

5. Tap World Lens objects to see other options for that lens.

6. Drag World Lens objects to place them in frame.

7. Walk around World Lens effects to get different angles. Text and animated emoji have depth, while Bitmoji are flat with rainbow backgrounds.

8. Tap or hold the shutter to snap a photo or shoot a video.

Congrats, you're a whiz at using Snapchat World Lenses!