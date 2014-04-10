Sonos Adds Google Play Music Support

Sonos wireless speakers are popular because of their rich sound quality and seamless app interaction. Now mobile music listeners have gained one more way to enjoy these speakers. Sonos officially launched support for Google Play Music (April 10), allowing users to stream Google Play music collections directly to Sonos devices.

Available now worldwide, Google Play Music can pair with Sonos in two ways. You can either open the Google Play Music app for iOS or Android and stream to your Sonos speaker, or access your Google Play Music library from within the free Sonos app, which is also on iOS or Android.

Google Play Music, available free for Android and iOS, lets you stream up to 20,000 songs from your Google Play Music library, which can consist of your personal collection on a PC or Mac or songs you've purchased from the Play store. Google offers a $9.99 monthly premium plan that gives you unlimited ad-free listening. You can also save songs for offline playback, though you don't need a subscription to take advantage of the Sonos streaming feature.

Sonos isn't the first device to support Google Play Music streaming, as Google's own Chromecast TV dongle allows you to cast songs from your mobile device's Google Play Music app to your television.

If you'd like to get Google Play Music set up on your Sonos, simply select Google Play Music from your Sonos' services menu and sign in with your Gmail account.

