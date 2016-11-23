Google's Pixel Phones May Regain Missing Moves

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are about to learn some new moves, including ones that let you double tap to check on your phone and a lift-to-wake feature.

The over-the-air update bringing those new features appears to be limited to Canada at the moment, according to Canadian Reddit users. But they offer a look at what those of us on this side of the 49th Parallel can anticipate for Google's flagship Android devices.

Unveiled last month, the Pixel phones come with Android Nougat, but both the 5-inch Pixel and 5.5-inch Pixel XL were missing features found in last year's Nexus 6P and 5X flagships. Specifically, the new phones lacked support for Moves that made it easier for users to quickly check their phones for notifications or other information.

The lack of a "lift to check phone" feature was especially conspicuous, considering it's been available in the Android world for quite some time. Apple also added the feature with this year's iOS 10 update. Adding it to the Pixel, then, helps Google keep pace with its chief rivals.

Still, the new Moves aren't readily available all over the world. As of this writing, the update is being pushed to Canadian users; American owners haven't yet been offered the new software, though Android-tracking site Droid Life is reporting that XDA has made the update available for download, though manual installations are risky and should be treated with caution.

Once the update becomes available, it's simply a matter of going to Settings to turn on Moves. Then you'll be able double-tap on your phone's screen or lift up your Pixel to wake it up — definitely capabilities that U.S. Pixel owners are eagerly awaiting.