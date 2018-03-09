Mario Comes to Google Maps: How to Find Him

Mario fans, it's time to start your engines and update your Google Maps.

In celebration of Mario Day — tomorrow, Mar. 10, get it, MAR10? — everyone's favorite mustachioed plumber is grabbing the wheel in Google Maps.

Starting today, users will get an option for Mario (driving a go-kart, natch) to take the place of the navigation arrow that represents your car as you drive around. The feature will last a week, according to a tweet from Nintendo of America.

After you get the latest version of the Google Maps app, which seems to be rolling out in staggered waves (we don't have it), start the process of mapping driving directions.

At the bottom of the screen, next to the Start button, you'll see a familiar yellow ?-mark block. Tap that block, as if you're trying to jostle out a coin or a Super Star, to get a prompt declaring it to be Mario time, and confirm by tapping "Let's-A Go!"

Mario himself then shouts "Let's-A Go!" and he'll cheer upon reaching your destination. Speaking of Mario on mobile in a Kart, don't forget that Nintendo is preparing a mobile game dubbed Mario Kart World Tour.