Leaked! This Is the Google Home Hub Smart Display

It looks like the Amazon Echo Show is about to get a direct competitor from Google. According to MySmartPrice, this is the new Google Home Hub, a 7-inch display and speaker unit powered by Google Assistant.



The new device will likely be introduced alongside the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL at the Google special event on October 9.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The new home assistant follows on the steps of the Lenovo Smart Display, which is also powered by Google Assistant, and it looks like a strong contender against the Amazon Echo Show.



The leak confirms previous rumors about an Echo Show competitor by the search giant.

The large touch screen display looks great integrated with the speaker, which has a mute button on the back. The Home Hub uses Google’s industrial design language of chalk white gently curved surfaces and grey fabrics. According to the specification page — which MySmartPrice also unearthed — it will also come in charcoal colors.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

According to the product web page, the device’s screen is designed to give you visual information rather than interacting solely using voice.

Home Hub is not a tablet mounted on a speaker, however. Rather, it will likely use a special version of Google’s Android OS tailored to the assistant functions like showing the weather, maps directions, calendar, shopping, photos, music, TV control, and other applications.

One of these cool apps is the ability to link it to compatible Wi-Fi cameras to be able to see who is on the door or in any part of your home. Another will be to play videos when you ask Google for help.

The product page describes asking Google how to tie a tie, and the display showing you instructions visually. Clearly, these type of screen-equipped devices can be a lot more useful than voice-only smart speakers.