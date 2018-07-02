Galaxy Note 9 S Pen Will Have This Surprise

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 could come with an upgrade that dramatically enhances the way you interact with the smartphone.



According to a new leak from Ice Universe, a China-based leaker, Samsung's upcoming S Pen will act like a portable Bluetooth controller and include the ability to remotely control music playback on your Galaxy Note 9. According to the report, which was earlier discovered by SamMobile, the S Pen could even come with a tiny speaker built in that would facilitate some form of music playback.

The report is the second we've heard of late about the possibility of the Note 9's S Pen delivering a range of new features. An earlier report also suggested that the S Pen would come with Bluetooth support. However, that report suggested that the S Pen would be capable of making calls and could be used as a quasi-speakerphone.

According to various reports and rumors, the Note 9 will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and have a design that's nearly identical to the Galaxy Note 8's. The big updates could come to the Galaxy Note 9's software, which will be headlined by the Bixby 2.0 assistant. Samsung is also expected to unveil a new version of its Experience mobile software.

But if Samsung can offer a major update to the S Pen, the move could dramatically change how you'd interact with the Galaxy Note 9. And aside from digital writing, the update could go a long way in clearly differentiating the Galaxy Note 9 from the Galaxy S9 and and upcoming Galaxy S10.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 9 at a press event on Aug. 9. The smartphone is expected to be released in late-August or early September at the latest.