Digital Storm’s New Gaming PC Is Insanely Tiny

LAS VEGAS – The term “enthusiast gaming PC” typically brings to mind gigantic towers stuffed with glowing lights and a maze of liquid cooling tubes. But what if you could enjoy those same high-end features inside of a desktop that’s smaller than a shoe box?

That’s where Digital Storm’s Project Spark comes in.

The company’s smallest desktop yet, Project Spark stuffs an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1080 graphics card (with cheaper CPUs and GPUs also available) into a wonderfully small package that’s both striking and practical.

At just 12 x 6 x 4 inches, Spark is small enough to toss into a bag, and seems like the perfect fit for a living room gaming setup.

Specs Starting Price $1,299 CPU Up to Intel Core i7 8700K GPU Up to Nvidia GTX 1080 Memory 32GB Storage Three M.2 storage slots & SATA 6GB/s port Size 12 x 6 x 4 inches

Despite its small size, Project Spark still retains many of Digital Storm’s signature design flourishes. The unit we saw at CES 2018 featured translucent side panels that let us gaze at its dazzling liquid cooling chamber and internal RGB lighting. Like any Digital Storm PC, you’ll be able to customize chassis color, cooling options and more when you purchase it.

Digital Storm also designed Project Spark to be as upgradeable as it is compact. While the demo unit we saw was sealed shut, Digital Storm told us that you’ll be able to pull the system out of its case should you need to do any tinkering.

Project Spark is set to launch sometime in Q2 2018, and will start at $1,299 with an Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. We’re eager to get this tiny monster in our labs to see how it stacks up to other compact towers, such as the MSI Trident and the Corsair One.

