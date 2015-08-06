7 Celebrities That Need Their Own Mobile Game

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is no longer the mark of true celebrity — getting a mobile game is. Following the massive success of life sim Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, developer Glu Mobile announced plans to build dedicated games for rapper Nicki Minaj and action-film vet Jason Statham.

That begs the question: Now that celebrity video games are officially a thing, who should get one next? Here's our wish list of celebs that would make for the most awesomely entertaining time-suckers on mobile.

Donald Trump

There are plenty of political simulators in the App Store, but none that let you play out The Donald's hilarious, often-surreal bid at the 2016 presidency. A game dedicated to The Donald would be multifaceted; there could be a role-playing element that has you come up with the most ridiculous insults possible, as well as a mini-game that forces you to keep his wig on. Free-to-play would officially become free toupee.

Jimmy Fallon

In his late-night show, Jimmy Fallon has done everything from sing and dance to play beer pong with his guests. As such, a collection of addicting mini-games would be more than appropriate for a game based on the veteran funnyman. Let's be real: Who wouldn't want to play Lip Sync Battle on their phones?

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is already playable in the UFC mobile game, but the sport's biggest star is more than worthy of her own title. In addition to swiftly taking out opponents in 30-second chunks, the ideal Rousey game would let you travel the globe, meet fans and level up her jujitsu skills. The RPG element only makes sense; Rousey is a very vocal Pokémon fanatic.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick stands out in a sea of actresses by being funny, multitalented and extremely transparent on social media. One element of her game could have you embrace her singing side and tackle a few music-rhythm challenges, while another could task you with whipping up the perfect tweet in pursuit of big points.

Liam Neeson

Sure, Jason Statham is getting his own game, but what about the true king of badass action movies? A Liam Neeson game would be the ultimate action buffet, where you can take out bad guys as an angry father in Taken, fight wolves in The Grey and maybe even pick up a lightsaber as Qui-Gon Jinn, all within one handy app. Naturally, the game would culminate just as real life will, when Leeson's rage swallows every other action actor whole.

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer is the anti-celebrity: irreverent, foul-mouthed and gorgeous in a way that defies modern standards. As such, her game would be a dark, twisted take on the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood formula. Schumer's game could have you "win" comedy shows by selecting the most gut-busting jokes, all while wreaking as much havoc as possible at the local pubs in between.

Drake

Drake isn't just one of the biggest names in hip-hop; he's also a bit of a living meme. Fans love to poke fun at the rapper's emotional side, so it's only proper that Drizzy receive a role-playing game in which he must deflect lustful fans while trying not to text too many of his exes. Still, Drake's recent lyrical destruction of Meek Mill proves that he's no wuss, and the game's boss battles could have you live out his rap feuds in real time.

