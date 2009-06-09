"Brain Age" Exercise Comes to iPhone, iPod Touch

The game Brain Age was a massive success for the Nintendo DS all around the world. Based on Dr. Kawashima’s research, Brain Age was originally targeted to consumers as a way to keep their brains active and ‘young.’

Kawashima’s research is still best known for its implementation in the Brain Age games, but those who don’t carry around their Nintendo DSes for any spare moment may be pleased to know that brain exercises are now available for the iPhone and iPod Touch.

It’s called Brain Exercise with Dr. Kawashima, is published by Namco Networks America, and is available to download from the App Store immediately for $5.99 (or £3.49 or €4.99). A full Sudoku game with bonus levels has also been included to help raise a mental sweat.

"It's not often that Apple aficionados have to play catch-up but the 27 million users of Dr Kawashima's various brain training platforms are testament to the rise of this genre of casual gaming,” Barry O'Neill, president of Namco Bandai Networks Europe, commented. We look forward to seeing how iPhone and iPod touch users rank against others who are already using Dr. Kawashima's approved brain training games on the move."

iPhone/iPod Touch users can upload their brain age to the global leaderboard and compete in world scores.