10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Pissed Off Password

Geez. Everyone has a million passwords these days, and who can remember them all? Password Prank lets you fool your friends by denying them access to their PC. No matter what key the user presses, it starts typing in its own password. Once the password is entered an error message is displayed to the user telling them their password is not long enough. To get out of the password prank program, just click the close button after you have entered in a password, or click the X in the upper right corner of the program.

I have personally been verbally abusive at several computers for this exact reason – not the prank, but the fact that I have approximately eight hundredillion passwords to remember. So adding the fact that none of them work would probably bring me to tears. But your friends and coworkers are generally much more gracious about being fooled. Right? Guys?