Apple Will Make a Smaller iPhone In 2020 (Report)

According to Taiwanese electronics supply chain sources, Apple plans to launch three new OLED-based iPhones in three different sizes: 6.67-, 6.06-, and 5.42 inches in 2020.

Yes, Apple is allegedly reining in the screen size expansion craze and making something that might just end up on our list of the best small phones.

The report comes from Taiwanese electronics industry newspaper Digitimes, which has a mixed track record in terms of product release times and final specs but has provided reliable information using sources in the Apple supply chain.

Digitimes claims that its sources say that all of the new iPhones will be OLED by 2020, which is in line with other rumors. Right now, Apple makes two OLED iPhones — the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max — plus the LCD-based 6.1-inch iPhone XR.

Digitimes' sources say that the new smaller 5.42-inch iPhone will come will come with Samsung Display’s Y-Octa or LG Display’s TOE touch screen. Both of these solutions are less expensive than current OLED tech, offering lighter weight and thickness.

According to these sources, “[Samsung’s] Y-Octa is an advanced flexible AMOLED display technology that removes the film substrate and allows the touch circuit to be directly patterned on the film's encapsulation layer, making the display thinner.”

If the rumors are true, it’s yet to be seen what this new iPhone will be called. Would a more compact, thinner iPhone become the premier iPhone? And what will be its name?