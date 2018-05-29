2019 iPhones May Go All-OLED and Ditch LCD

Apple has changed course on its upcoming iPhone displays, according to a new report, although you won't see the big change until next year.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Over the last few months, reports have said that Apple will launch three new iPhones this year. One of those will be a direct successor to the iPhone X and come with a 5.8-inch OLED screen. Another device, which could be known as the iPhone X Plus, would feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen. The third model would be designed for budget-conscious shoppers and feature a 6.1-inch LCD, according to reports.

But a big change is on the horizon for 2019.

A report over the weekend from Bloomberg says that Apple will deliver OLED screens in all of its iPhone models for 2019.

MORE: Case Maker Just Leaked the iPhone of Our Dreams

Apple's iPhone X was the first handset from the company to ship with an OLED screen. The panel delivered far better visuals than anything we've seen on an iPhone to date and allowed Apple to keep pace with its chief rival Samsung, which has been offering OLED screens for quite some time.

However, there are some logistics to Apple's reported decision that might need to be worked out before the company can go all-OLED.

Chief among Apple's challenges is that it's not actually easy to get enough OLED units for its iPhones. Indeed, that was the main reason Apple decided to go with LCD for so long: suppliers couldn't keep up with anticipated demand.

In its report, Bloomberg questioned how Apple could possibly keep up with demand if all of its handsets ship with OLED screens. Apple shipped 216 million iPhones in 2017. Meanwhile, it has one OLED supplier right now in Samsung — a company that sells its own line of OLED-based devices. Can Apple get enough units to satisfy OLED demand?

If the company has made the decision to accelerate its full-OLED launch, it apparently can. But if demand is higher than expected or output is slower than hoped, there could be a shortage of available iPhones.