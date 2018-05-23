Trending

The Next iPhone's A12 Chip Is Ready to Beat Android (Again)

Apple's suppliers are already working on the new chip for the next iPhones, and it's reportedly faster and more efficient.

The iPhone's A11 Bionic processor wipes the floor with every Android phone when it comes to performance, and now Apple is readying a successor that's even faster and more efficient.

The company's manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor has started to mass-produce the A12 processor we'll find in this year's iPhones, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of those production efforts. According to the report, the the new chip will feature a 7-nanometer design instead of the 10-nanometer process Apple used in last year's A11 chips.

The smaller chips should allow for more design flexibility, but will also likely be faster and more efficient, allowing for better performance and longer battery life.

Of course, it's no surprise that Apple is already working on getting processors for its upcoming iPhones. The company is reportedly planning to release three new iPhones this year that will likely be unveiled in September.

It appears Apple is planning three new handsets. The first will be the successor to last year's iPhone X and come with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, according to reports. The second will be a larger version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch display. A third model, which could have a 6.1-inch LCD screen, could be the budget model in the group.

It's unclear from the Bloomberg report which of those models will come with the A12 chip, but if history is any guide, all three models would sport the new processor. Still, several reports have said that the LCD iPhone will be cheaper than the others, which suggests Apple might opt for a lower-end CPU for that model.

  • Eric_2516 23 May 2018 16:22
    tom's guide is getting to be annoying - clickbait alerts, unnecessary hyperbole, etc. it may be time to say goodbye. tom's guide used to be an actual resource but its sold out now
    Reply
  • gpaddict 23 May 2018 16:31
    Apple sucks, I am NOT getting rid of my Android anytime soon!!
    Reply
  • bradleyr001 23 May 2018 18:46
    As fast as ALL top tier processors are now, that is no longer a strong selling point. The speed gains are discernable to the human eye, so don't give a sh!t what the A12 speed is. What features does the new iPhone bring to the table? A bigger screen... Meh. More pixels... Meh. Compatible with stuff other than Apple propietary 'stuff', now that would be a game changer. Until then, Android products will get my money.
    Reply
  • bradleyr001 23 May 2018 18:54
    "are NOT discernable" to the human eye
    Reply
  • cpubuff 23 May 2018 19:20
    I agree with all the comments above.
    Reply
  • mcannall 23 May 2018 19:34
    No news here, a new phone will have a new processor. Will the battery last all week on a single charge? That would be news.
    Reply
  • os2baba 24 May 2018 16:48
    Exactly! Who gives a rat's ass about the CPU speeds? They are all plenty fast. The workflow on iOS is totally inefficient compared to Android and that takes real time to process actions. Make the freaking phone thicker with a bigger battery. Better yet, make the back of plastic (the Nokia kind) and make the battery removable. HTC did it for years as did Samsung and still managed water proofing it before they got sucked into the stupid metal and glass unified body hype. Metal and glass - the two worst materials to make a phone with. And if you are going to make a glass body, then make it as solid as the indestructible Moto phones.
    Reply