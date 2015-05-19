Apple Launches Cheaper 5K iMacs, Force Touch 15-inch MacBook

If you've been lusting over Apple's iMac with Retina 5K display but couldn't justify its $2,500 price tag, you now have more affordable options. Apple has launched a new $2,000 configuration of its ultra-sharp all-in-one with trimmed-down specs, while cutting the price of the original model to $2,300.

The new $2,000 version of the Retina iMac packs a 3.3-GHz quad core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, an AMD Radeon R9 M290 GPU and 1TB of storage. If you splurge for the $2,300 model, you'll get a faster 3.5-GHz CPU, an improved R9 M290X GPU and a 1TB Fusion Drive. Both models feature the same extra-crisp 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display.

We gave the iMac with Retina 5K display 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its gorgeous screen, strong productivity performance and sharp design. The PC performed well for both viewing and editing 4K video, and even subtle details, such as text on a to-do list, were made more immersive by its rich display.

The iMac's high cost was certainly a sticking point, and while its new $2,000 variation is far from budget-priced, it's nice to see the barrier of entry lowered.

The 5K iMac isn't the only Mac getting a refresh. After adding its new Force Touch trackpad to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and new 12-inch MacBook, Apple is now giving the same treatment to the 15-inch MacBook Pro for 2015. Using Apple's signature Taptic Engine, the buttonless Force Touch trackpad allows for a range of pressure-sensitive gestures, and uses haptic feedback to simulate the feel of clicking on a physical button.

The Force Touch-enabled 15-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 with a 2.2-GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage and integrated Intel Iris graphics. Apple claims that the refreshed notebook's flash storage is up to 2.5 times faster, with an estimated 9 hours of battery life (an hour longer than the previous model).