This Super App Transforms Your Android Into a Full PC

Your Android phone essentially has the guts of a PC, yet its power is trapped inside a small display. An app called Andromium OS promises to deliver a Windows-like experience on the big screen.

Available as part of a public beta through the Google Play store, Andromium OS is designed to work with a mouse and keyboard and TV or monitor. The app won't work with just any phone, though; you'll need a device with a Snapdragon 800 or better processor, at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.0 or newer.

The external display needs to have a resolution of 1080p. To output your phone's picture, you'll need a Chromecast or Miracast device to stream wirelessly or an external TV or monitor attachment, such as an HDMI link.

The idea of Andromium OS is to let you surf the web using a desktop-class browser, edit documents and access all of the files and apps on your phone via a desktop-like interface. You'll find a start menu that's similar to Windows, a dock down below that displays the time and battery life, as well as a notifications menu that slides in from the right.

So what about when you're on the go? The folks behind Andromium OS also have a Kickstarter for the Superbook, an 11-inch laptop that you'll be able to plug your phone into.

Available for pre-order now for $109 and scheduled to ship in March, the Superbook features a multi-touch trackpad and full keyboard and promises 8 hours of battery life. There's even a side mount for your phone, so you can clip it to the side of the screen.

via TechWorm.net