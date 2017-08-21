Trending

How to Use Android Oreo's Picture-in-Picture Feature

Android Oreo lets you keep a video window open while using another app. Here's how to use the Picture-in-Picture feature on the updated OS.

Android Oreo finally adds a picture-in-picture, or PIP, mode for video apps. Apps need to be updated to support the capability, but the necessary changes are relatively simple. Right now, YouTube, VLC, and Chrome support picture-in-picture, but now that Oreo is rolling out to devices, other major video apps shouldn’t be far behind.

Credit: Google

Each app may use a slightly different process to open a PIP window. For example, Chrome requires you to watch a video in fullscreen mode, while YouTube does it whenever any video is playing. VLC requires you to tap the menu button during video playback and select the PIP option. But the the controls once you invoke the floating window are the same.

Here’s how to make the most of Android Oreo’s Picture-in-Picture feature. For our example we’ll use Chrome, as most video apps are likely to work this same way.

1. Start watching any video in Chrome and press the button to watch full screen. In other apps, like YouTube, you don’t even have to view the video full screen, just start playing any video.

2. Tap the home button to return to the home screen.

3. The video will play in a small window in the lower right. You can keep using your phone as normal.

4. Tap the little window to slightly expand it and show play controls. Tap the window again, and you return the app that is playing it.

5. You can drag the PIP window around to any other point along the edges of the screen. If you release it somewhere in the middle, the window will snap to the closest valid location.

6. To dismiss the window, simply drag it off the bottom of the screen.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • yusuf905.yi 22 August 2017 03:12
    Well that didn't work for me. On Oreo with the Google Pixel from the UK.
    Reply
  • tatsuyafujiwara.tf 22 August 2017 08:51
    didn't work for me either on my Pixel C with Oreo build OPR6.170623.010
    Reply
  • ravichandra927 22 August 2017 10:31
    Open a vimeo video in full screen on chrome. Press home button.
    Reply
  • hmaier31 22 August 2017 16:55
    Doesn't actually work on Pixel XL and Oreo...
    Reply
  • jstilesj 23 August 2017 08:33
    Doesn't work for me either. Pixel XL in Japan
    Reply
  • silvermoonstar3 23 August 2017 20:31
    Can't get it to work (tried chrome and youtube). Pixel XL via Project Fi in the US
    Reply
  • silvermoonstar3 23 August 2017 20:31
    *on oreo, forgot to state the obvious
    Reply
  • silvermoonstar3 28 August 2017 01:25
    update: kept doing the same exact thing, still on the same exact build (the one ending in .011), but it's randomly working now. Keep trying and maybe you'll also be lucky!
    Reply
  • raghavender_j 28 August 2017 11:37
    pip is not working in nexus 5x
    Reply
  • thestarlightlounge 30 August 2017 16:22
    Just downloaded Oreo on my pixel XL. Battery draining much faster now, picture in picture does not work at all.
    Reply