How to use the Amazon Fire TV Cube

How to Install Kodi on the Fire TV Cube

While Amazon offers a lot of ways to watch content on the Fire TV Cube, plenty of user prefer to use third-party media server apps such as Kodi. Here's how to get the service up and running on your Cube.

1. Select Settings from the Home Screen.

2. Tap down, scroll right and select Device.

3. Select Developer options.

4. Select Apps from Unknown Sources to enable side loading apps.

5. Click Turn On to confirm.

Now, it's time to get the app download for downloading apps not available in the Fire Store.

6. Say "Alexa, search for Downloader app."

7. Select Downloader.

8. Select Get.

9. Select Open.

10. Click Allow.

11. Click OK.

12. Click into the URL field.

13. Type in the following URL: http://bit.ly/kodi176, and click Go.

14. Click Install.

15. Click Open (you'll also get the option to click the Three Bars button on your remote).

Congrats, Kodi's loaded!