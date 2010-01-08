Trending

Samsung's E-Book Reader Lets You Draw on It

By

Two e-book readers shown at CES 2010 allows users to read and write directly onto the screen.

We've certainly seen our share of e-book readers over the past week, and we'll definitely see a few extra new ones over the next few days. One of the more unique devices hitting the CES 2010 halls is Samsung's unique E6 and E101, providing more than just reading your favorite novels in black and white digital goodness. In fact, these two devices will let you actually write directly on the screen like a Wacom tablet.

Officially announced right here, the company claims that the e-book readers allow users to annotate their reading selections, calendars and to-do lists with a built-in electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus pen. The pen prevents "mistypes" caused by chunky fingers, and combined with the virtual eraser, makes it perfect for sketching and quick writing. Essentially, these devices are (seemingly) electronic notepads with a built-in e-book reader.

The E101 model offers a 10-inch screen, whereas the E6 provides a smaller 6-inch screen for better portability. Both devices, according to Samsung, reflect light naturally and "deliver an appearance similar to that of printed paper, allowing people to read more naturally than they would with other backlit electronic paper devices." Both e-reader devices incorporate Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g to download books and newspapers wirelessly, as well as Bluetooth 2.0 and 2 GB of flash memory.

While the E101 and E6 look rather simplistic compared to other colorful e-readers, these two devices are surprisingly not cheap: $399 for the E6 and a crazy $699 for the ten-inch E101. Currently they're on display at CES 2010, however Samsung expects to ship both units in early 2010. Still, for that price, you might as well buy a netbook or laptop and get more meat for your money. Then again, the digital tablet aspect of the E101 and E6 makes up for the beefy price... somewhat.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Tyellock 09 January 2010 04:57
    If you don't like how the book ends. You can always rewrite it.
  • kravmaga 09 January 2010 05:17
    EMR is the patented technology the expensive wacom tablets use and licenses for tablet PCs that need battery-less pens.
    To say that it increases the precision from using fingers on a touchscreen is as much of an understatement as saying that it will increase the price of the device.
  • 09 January 2010 06:15
    Ebook readers you can draw on have been around for a while now (Iliad).
  • christop 09 January 2010 09:17
    Expensive
  • 09 January 2010 15:32
    "Still, for that price, you might as well buy a netbook or laptop and get more meat for your money."

    Show mw a netbook weighing less tan a pound where I can read a couple of hours a day for a week or three without recharging then I'll replace my ebook reader instantly.
  • g00ey 09 January 2010 18:51
    How about a pure touchscreen "ePaper" display that you can attach to a laptop or netbook and connect via USB and/or perhaps even via bluetooth?

    The contents and navigation controls of say Adobe Reader, FireFox, Mp3 player, and so on could then be rerouted to this panel.
  • jsc 10 January 2010 18:26
    If Samsung can cut the price by a third, they may have a winner on their hands.
  • JohnnyLucky 10 January 2010 22:51
    Reminds me of the "Etch-a-Sketch" I had when I was a kid.
  • g00ey 12 January 2010 05:06
    I came up with the "ePaper" display solution because there will always be some obscure document format that an eBook reader never will support. Looka at the portable media players out there; how many of them supports Flac, Ape, Musepack or even Ogg? Not many. The interface and the rendering of the displayed content will most likely be sluggish due to circuitry that is adapted for long battery life on the expense of performance. Most laptops are not as convenient as a book in terms of weight and size, and a TN laptop display is not really known to be friendly to read text on.

    So the simplest solution is to let the eReader take advantage of the computational power of a nearby laptop or stationary computer, and merely use it as a touch screen with the advantages of being lightweight and readable as a newspaper in broad daylight.
